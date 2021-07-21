We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This filling, veg-packed vegetable tortilla is just 390 calories per serving.

This dish is packed with flavour, despite being one of our low calorie meals. Double cream, goat’s cheese, and egg make a rich base for this tortilla. Add red peppers, new potatoes, new beans, peas, and fresh thyme and you’ve got one delicious lunch or dinner.

Ingredients 4-6 red peppers, deseeded and halved

1.5kg new potatoes

250g green beans, trimmed

1-2 tbsp freshly chopped thyme

150g frozen peas

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 large eggs

300ml carton double cream

3 x 90g goat’s cheese with rind (eg, Gevrik)

Sprigs of thyme, for garnish

You will also need:

Approx. 30 x 22cm (12 x 8½in) roasting tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Spread the peppers out on a baking tray, cut-side down, and cook them in the centre of the oven for 15-20 mins or until the skins have blackened. Remove them from the oven and transfer them to a plastic freezer bag and leave to cool. When they are cold, it should be easy to remove their skins. Discard the skins and chop the flesh.

Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3.

Cook the potatoes in boiling, salted water for 10 mins. Add the green beans to the pan and cook for a further 3-4 mins, until the vegetables are just tender. Remove the pan from the heat and drain them well.

Leave the vegetables until they’re cool enough to handle, then slice the potatoes.

Spread about half the sliced potato, half the red pepper and half the chopped thyme over the base of the roasting tin. Scatter over about half the peas, and then season with salt and pepper. Lay the beans on top, then add the remaining vegetables and thyme, and season.

Lightly beat together the eggs and cream and pour over the vegetables. Cut each of the goat’s cheeses into 4, lay the slices on top and grind some pepper on top.

Bake the tortilla in the centre of the oven for about 60 mins or until it’s a light golden colour and the egg mixture has set (so that it doesn’t wobble if you shake the tin).

Remove the tortilla from the oven and leave it to cool. Cut into 12 portions and serve warm or cold, garnished with sprigs of thyme

Top tips for making vegetable tortilla

Instead of goat's cheese, sprinkle mature grated cheddar on top as an alternative.

You might also like...

Slimming World Spanish omelette tortilla

Potato frittata recipe

How to make an omelette

Click to rate ( 60 ratings) Sending your rating