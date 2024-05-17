These steak and salsa wraps only take 15 minutes to make and using a shop-bought salsa would get them on the table even quicker.

Rump steaks are a more budget-friendly cut of beef that is best cooked quickly, so they are basically any busy parent’s best friend. This recipe only has four steps and the kids could take control of making the salsa while you fry the steak. You can add to the wrap filling whatever you need to use up. The recipe would work well with flaked fish, ham, or jam-packed with roasted veg and some fried halloumi.

Ingredients

4 rump steaks, approx 200g each

1tbsp olive oil

1⁄2tsp ground smoked paprika

4 large tortilla wraps or 8 small

Shop-bought guacamole or mashed avocado and lime (optional)

For the salsa:

200g cherry tomatoes, quartered

1⁄2 red onion, diced

2tbsp pickled jalapeños, chopped

Handful fresh coriander, chopped

Juice 1 lime

Method

Brush the steaks with oil, season with paprika and black pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, combine all the salsa ingredients in a bowl and season with salt. Heat a non-stick frying pan until very hot, then sear the steaks (in batches) for 1-2 mins each side, or until cooked to your liking. Rest for 5 mins. Wipe out the pan with kitchen paper, then toast the wraps for 1 min on each side (or warm in the microwave). Slice the steak and assemble the wraps with the salsa and guacamole if using.

Top tips for making steak and salsa wraps

If you have any leftover wraps and salsa from the recipe, transform them into a quick and delicious snack. Simply cut the wraps into triangles, drizzle with oil and salt and cook for 5-10 mins at 180C (160C fan, Gas 4) until golden and crisp.

How do you make a fajita wrap? Rub in some fajita seasoning to the steaks before frying and fill the wraps with fried onions and peppers.

How do you wrap a tortilla? You can either roll the wrap into a cylindrical shape and tuck in the ends before cutting and serving, or you can fold in the edges before you roll the wrap-up. Alternatively, why not use the viral Tiktok wrap hack to assemble these steak and salsa wraps?

How can I stop my wraps from going soggy? Make sure the steak is properly rested so the juices don’t leak out of your wrap. You could also use de-seeded big tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes so the salsa is less wet. You also need to eat the wraps as soon after you’ve assembled them if you don’t like the tortilla becoming soggy.

