Steak and vegetable pasties are such a classic British dish.

Originally a working man's lunch and still a great on-the-go option, they also make a nice dinner with chips or mash. In this recipe we've made our own pastry. It's an extra step you may not fancy doing (and you could just use a packaged shortcrust pastry if you're pressed for time) but it's really worth it. It's a very easy, cold water pastry of only five ingredients and the result is the perfect packaging for this type of pasty.

Ingredients

For the pastry:

350g (12oz) plain flour

10ml (2 tsp) mustard powder

2.5ml (½ tsp) salt

75g (3oz) butter, chilled and diced

75g (3oz) lard or white vegetable fat, chilled and diced

For the filling:

10ml (2 tsp) oil

350g (12oz) lean sirloin steak, diced

100g (4oz) carrots, peeled and diced

100g (4oz) swede, peeled and diced

1 large leek, trimmed and thinly sliced

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh thyme leaves

Beaten egg, to glaze

Method

To make the pastry, place the flour, mustard powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the diced butter and lard and rub into the flour using your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in 45-60ml (3-4 tbsp) ice-cold water and mix with a knife until the mixture begins to stick together. Gather the mixture with one hand and knead lightly on a floured surface to form a smooth dough. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 mins. Meanwhile make the filling. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the steak and vegetables over a high heat for 3-4 mins. Cool, then add the thyme leaves and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Divide the pastry into 6 equal pieces and roll out each to an 18cm (7in) circle. Divide the filling between the 6 pastry circles and brush around the rim of each circle with water. Bring 2 sides of each circle together over the filling and seal the edge firmly by crimping with your finger and thumb along the length of the join. Place the pasties on a large greased baking sheet. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with a little sea salt. Bake for 30 mins, then reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4, and bake for a further 20 mins (cover loosely with foil if the pastry begins to over-brown).

Top tip for making steak and vegetable pasties

You can use mince instead of diced steak for a cheaper pie.

