Sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango recipe

Simple, delicious, and bursting with flavor, these sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango are a must-make...

Sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango
(Image credit: Sean Calitz, Food styling: Silvana Franco, Props: Max Robinson)
Serves8
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins plus marinating
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories200 Kcal10%
Saturated Fat4 g20%
Fat6 g9%
Carbohydrates5 g2%
By Rose Fooks
published

These sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango are so easy to make at home, cooked in just 10 minutes.

Sticky sweet mango and coconut-infused chicken flavored with garlic, and coriander and served with red chilies and a drizzle of lime. A vibrant dish packing a real punch of flavor in each bite. The chicken breast fillets are tender and delicious serving eight. The perfect buffet food (opens in new tab).

Ingredients

  • 4tbsp mango chutney
  • 160ml can of coconut cream
  • 1 large garlic clove, crushed
  • 1tsp coriander seeds, roughly crushed
  • 1kg chicken breast fillets, cut lengthways into strips
  • 1 red chili, deseeded and finely sliced
  • Handful of fresh coriander leaves
  • Small lime wedges

Method

  1. In a bowl, mix together the mango chutney, coconut cream, garlic and coriander seeds, then season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken and stir well to coat in the mixture. Cover and set aside for 30 mins at room temperature, or leave to chill overnight in the fridge.
  2. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak 16 of them in water for 1 hr. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers and lay them onto a foil-lined grill pan. Heat the grill to high and cook for 8-10 mins, turning them once or twice, until cooked through.
  3. Serve on a platter with sliced chilli, coriander leaves and lime wedges.

Top tips for making sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango

The chicken can also be served in pitta bread; simply remove the cooked chicken from the skewers and pack into pitta breads with salad.

Rose Fooks
Rose Fooks
Deputy Food Editor

Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.


