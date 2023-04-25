These sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango are so easy to make at home, cooked in just 10 minutes.

Sticky sweet mango and coconut-infused chicken flavored with garlic, and coriander and served with red chilies and a drizzle of lime. A vibrant dish packing a real punch of flavor in each bite. The chicken breast fillets are tender and delicious serving eight. The perfect buffet food (opens in new tab).

Ingredients

4tbsp mango chutney

160ml can of coconut cream

1 large garlic clove, crushed

1tsp coriander seeds, roughly crushed

1kg chicken breast fillets, cut lengthways into strips

1 red chili, deseeded and finely sliced

Handful of fresh coriander leaves

Small lime wedges

Method

In a bowl, mix together the mango chutney, coconut cream, garlic and coriander seeds, then season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken and stir well to coat in the mixture. Cover and set aside for 30 mins at room temperature, or leave to chill overnight in the fridge. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak 16 of them in water for 1 hr. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers and lay them onto a foil-lined grill pan. Heat the grill to high and cook for 8-10 mins, turning them once or twice, until cooked through. Serve on a platter with sliced chilli, coriander leaves and lime wedges.

Top tips for making sticky chicken skewers with coconut and mango

The chicken can also be served in pitta bread; simply remove the cooked chicken from the skewers and pack into pitta breads with salad.

