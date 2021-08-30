We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our sugar-free brownie recipe makes deliciously creamy and chocolatey brownies without the side of sugar guilt.

These brazil nut brownies are free from refined sugar, made with plain chocolate, cocoa powder and honey for natural sweetness. They are simple to make, but have been given a healthy makeover, using coconut oil, wholemeal spelt flour and Brazil nuts, which are a rich source of selenium, which boosts your immune system and helps heal wounds. But these better-for-you brownies taste great too, and no one will even know the difference. Trying to cut down on sugar? Make a batch of these to try.

Ingredients 100g coconut oil, plus extra for greasing

125g plain dark chocolate with no added sugar, broken into pieces

100ml milk

175g honey

50g cocoa powder

3 eggs

150g wholemeal spelt flour

1tsp baking powder

30g Brazil nuts, roughly chopped

Method Grease a 18cm x 18cm baking tin and line with baking paper. Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5.

Place the coconut oil, chocolate, milk and honey in a saucepan and heat very gently, stirring, until melted.

Remove from the heat and stir in the cocoa powder, then leave to cool for a few minutes.

Beat in the eggs, then fold in the flour, baking powder and Brazil nuts. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin.

Bake on the oven for 35-40 minutes until just set. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely. Cut into 12 squares to serve.

Top tips for making sugar-free brownies recipe:

We’ve used brazil nuts here for a rich, earthy flavour to cut through the chocolate. But you could swap these for almonds or macadamia nuts if they’re more to your liking.

