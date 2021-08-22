We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These simple low calorie brownies are just 110 calories per portion and 3g of fat.

These mouthwatering low calorie brownies are made with low-fat cream cheese, low calorie sweetener, wholemeal flour, sultanas, and dark chocolate. This recipe makes 12 brownie chunks. Perfect paired with a cup of coffee.

Ingredients 3 egg whites

300g (6oz) low-fat cream cheese

25g (1oz) low-cal sweetner

40g (1 3/4oz) cocoa powder, sifted

2tsp vanilla extract

3tbsp skimmed milk

75g (3oz) wholemeal flour

1tsp baking powder

75g (3oz) sultanas

50g (2oz) dark chocolate, roughly broken small pieces

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Line a 15cm (6in) square baking tin with parchment paper .

Place the egg whites in a large bowl and whisk until they form soft peaks.

In another bowl, combine the cream cheese with the sweetner.

Add the cocoa powder, vanilla extract and milk to the cream cheese mix. Beat well until the mixture is smooth then fold in the whisked egg whites until evenly incorporated.

Sift the flour and baking powder together over the mixture then fold in lightly, together with the sultanas and chocolate pieces.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 mins until springy to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly in the tin. Cut into squares and serve warm.

Top tips for making low calorie brownies

Store leftover brownies in an airtight container for up to three days.

