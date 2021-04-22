We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious sultana fairy cakes with lemon syrup are infused with lemon curd. Topped with homemade lemon syrup made with fresh lemon juice and granulated sugar.

These sultana fairy cakes are baked in just 15 minutes. If you don’t have sultanas in the cupboard, you could opt for raisins or currants instead as they are very similar in texture and flavour. Easy cakes to make with kids.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) golden caster sugar

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

5ml (1tsp) baking powder

3 large eggs

30ml (2tbsp) lemon curd

100g (4oz) sultanas

For the topping:

100g (4oz) granulated sugar

Juice and grated rind from 1 lemon

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, gas mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper cake cases.

Place the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder and eggs in a large bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until thoroughly blended, pale and creamy. Fold in the lemon curd and sultanas.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake for 15-20 mins until risen and golden brown. While the cakes are baking, mix the topping ingredients together in a bowl.

Remove the cakes from the oven and leave for 1-2 mins, then spoon some of the topping over each cupcake. Leave to cool in the tray. The sugar topping will go crisp on cooling.

Top tips for making sultana fairy cakes with lemon syrup

For an extra zesty flavour, squeeze a little fresh lemon juice or grated zest into the cake mixture.

You could also try this recipe using orange instead. Swap the lemon curd for orange marmalade and use the juice and zest of fresh orange.

