Speedy pancakes dotted with jewels of sweetcorn, fresh chillies and spring onions – a really more-ish snack.

The key to these sweetcorn pancakes is adding the sweetcorn, spring onions and chilli almost as soon as the pancakes start cooking. That way they have time to bake into the batter. They are delicious on their own, for brunch or as a snack. Wrap them up and eat them just with soy and sriracha sauce, or stack them with feta or crispy bacon. Alternatively, you can also have them as an accompaniment to a curry or a stir-fry dish. They’re so easy to make, and ready in just 20 minutes. Unlike our classic pancake recipe which contains milk and egg, this is completely vegan – the pancake batter is made with flour, miso paste and water.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

150g plain flour

1 heaped tbsp white miso paste

1 tsp caster sugar

3-5 tbsp vegetable oil

For the topping:

150g spring onions, trimmed and roughly shredded

260g tin sweetcorn, drained

1-6 (to taste) red chillies, sliced

Handful coriander, chopped

Soy sauce, to serve

Sriracha chilli sauce, to serve

Method Whisk the flour, miso paste and sugar with a pinch of salt and 300ml ice-cold water until just combined.

Heat a little oil in a pancake pan and add a ladleful of the mixture. After 30 secs, add a little spring onion, sweet corn and chilli. Flip over once it’s browned, and cook for another min. Make 1 or 2 at a time.

Serve with fresh coriander, soy sauce and chilli sauce.

Top tip for making sweetcorn pancakes

Add some cooked peas to the pancakes at the same time as the sweetcorn. They look pretty and add more lovely texture.

