Brighten up your Christmas cake with this cheerful festive design, complete with edible baubles and three star topped Christmas trees.



Whether you opt for a decadent base such as Mary Berry’s Christmas cake recipe or are just adding some flair to a shop-bought cake, this simple design is certain to add some Christmas cheer.

If you don’t have Christmas tree shaped cutters, simply draw a template on a piece of scrap paper and use a sharp knife to cut around the design.

This Christmas tree cake also works well with coloured marzipan in place of sugar paste.

Ingredients Small amount of yellow sugar paste

100g green sugar paste

Multicoloured dagrees

Small star cutter

Christmas tree cookie cutters

Method Cover your Christmas cake with marzipan and sugar paste.

Start by kneading the yellow sugar paste to soften it and roll it out, then cut out 3 stars.

Roll out the green sugar paste and cut out 3 tree shapes. Brush a little water onto the trees where the baubles are to be positioned and then stick the dragees in place, then stick on the stars. Mix some of the green sugar paste with water to make a sticky glue, and use it to stick the trees onto the cake. Wrap a ribbon around the cake.

Top tip for making Three trees Christmas cake For an added impact, use red and blue sugar paste to make edible presents and stick them under the trees. Use edible glitter to add a festive twinkle.

