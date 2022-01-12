We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Succulent pink prawns and seafood in a fragrant tom yum broth – a perfect winter warmer.

This soup is just packed with gorgeous Thai flavours that delicately hang together. It’s proof that low fat dinners do not have to be low on taste. We love how speedy this recipe is to make – just 10 minutes to prep and another 10 to simmer. Perfect for days when you need comfort quickly. If you like things a little spicier, add some freshly sliced chillies at the same time as the lemongrass. Don’t crush the lemongrass stalk too much before you add it to the soup – just bash it a couple of times with a knife handle to bruise it, and release the flavour.

Ingredients 50g tom yum or red Thai curry paste

100g button mushrooms, quartered

2 lime leaves

1 stick lemon grass, crushed

2-3cm piece of ginger, cut into thin matchsticks

400g packet mixed seafood, preferably raw, defrosted if frozen

Dash of fish sauce

1tbsp palm or granulated sugar

Squeeze of lime juice

Coriander leaves, to serve

Method Pour 600ml water into a pan and add the tom yum, or Thai curry paste, mushrooms, lime leaves, lemon grass and ginger and bring to the boil. Simmer for about 5 mins. Add the seafood to the pan and cook for a few mins, until the prawns turn pink.

Add the fish sauce to the pan, then the palm or granulated sugar and lime juice to taste. Divide between 2 bowls and serve immediately with torn coriander leaves scattered on top.

Top tips for making tom yum seafood soup

If you don't make Thai food regularly, there are a few ingredients in this dish you might not already have in your store cupboard. This can mean a bit of an outlay the first time you make this dish, but there's no need for things to go to waste. Root ginger often comes in larger pieces than you will need, but you can buy chopped ginger in jars which works really well and has a long shelf life (and saves you peeling and chopping). Fish sauce (sometimes called nam pla) can be used in all kinds of Asian dishes and stir fries, and it won't go off for months, even once it's opened. Fresh lime leaves are usually sold in packs of about five or six. Seal any leftovers you have in a ziplock bag and freeze them for up to a year. Use fresh, not dried, lemongrass. If they come in packs of two, you can freeze the second.

