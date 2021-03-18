We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These treacle flapjacks are a great twist on the classic oaty snack.

Our treacle flapjack recipe is easy to follow and incredibly cheap to make. We’ve elevated the regular humble flapjack by drizzling some sumptuously sweet black treacle into the mixture. These treacle flapjacks are incredibly moreish, and perfect for lunchboxes or with an afternoon cup of tea. We’ve used ordinary oats rather than jumbo rolled oats, as the smaller oats hold better together. Vegans can also create these flapjacks, swapping regular butter for vegan butter and using Lyle’s black treacle, which is vegan-friendly.

Watch how to make Treacle flapjacks

Ingredients 250g (8oz) butter

250g (8oz) light soft brown sugar

175g (6oz) black treacle

500g (1lb) rolled oats

18 x 28cm (7 x 11in) tray bake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 180°C (gas mark 4).

Cut the butter into cubes and place it in a saucepan along with the soft brown sugar and treacle. Place the pan over a low heat and stir until all the butter and sugar have melted.

Pour the melted mixture into the oats and mix well. Tip the mixture into the lined tin and level it out and press it down well.

Bake the tray bake in the centre of the oven for 40-50 mins, until it’s starting to turn a darker colour around the edges.

Remove the tray bake from the oven and mark it into 12-14 fingers, then leave the flapjack to cool in the tin.

When cold, use the lining paper to lift the flapjack out of the tin and then cut or break along the marked lines.

Top tips for making treacle flapjacks

You could also chuck in some chocolate drops, sultanas or coconut pieces for a little extra indulgence.