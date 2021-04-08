The combination of tuna chunks, black olives, and sweet red pepper pesto makes this tuna and red pesto pasta a flavour-packed lunch or dinner.
In just three simple steps, this tuna pasta dish can be prepared in just 10 minutes. This dish uses readymade red pepper pesto which makes it a speedy option. Serve with crusty bread to mop up the pesto oils.
Ingredients
- 350g (12oz) rigatoni pasta
- 2tbsp red pepper pesto sauce
- 400g can tuna chunks in oil, drained and flaked
- 1tbsp (15ml) pitted black olives, chopped
- 2tbsp (30ml) fresh chopped parsley (optional)
- 1tbsp (15ml) olive oil
Method
Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water for 10-12 mins, or according to the packet instructions, until just tender.
Drain the pasta and return to the pan. Stir in the pesto sauce, tuna and olives. Return to the heat for 2-3 mins until piping hot. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Divide between four serving bowls and top with the chopped parsley, if using, and drizzle over the olive oil.
Top tips for making tuna and red pesto pasta
For a different flavour, try a new variety of pesto sauce. Look out for the range by Sacla which includes aubergine, rocket, coriander, and sun-dried tomato as well as the classic green pesto.
