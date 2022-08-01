Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This tuna spaghetti Bolognese is a fishy twist on one of our favourite family dinners, great for days when you don't have much time for cooking.
This dinner can be on the table in 15 minutes flat, and almost entirely uses store cupboard ingredients. That means you don't need to think about shopping for it, and you hardly even have to think about making it. You can toss in all sorts of extras you find in the fridge - chopped spring onions, thinly slices celery or diced carrots. Swap the peas for sweetcorn if you prefer, or leave them out altogether.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 250g chestnut mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 2 x 185g cans tuna in spring water, drained
- 500g jar Dolmio extra onion and garlic sauce for bolognese
- 100g frozen peas
- Bunch of parsley, finely chopped
- 400g tagliatelle or other pasta shapes
Method
- Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Add the frozen peas about 3 minutes before the end of cooking.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and cook the mushrooms for 3 - 4 mins until golden. Add the tuna and sauce and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Stir the parsley and a good grinding of black pepper into the sauce. Drain the pasta and peas and add to the sauce. Toss well to coat then divide between bowls and serve.
Top tip for making tuna spaghetti Bolognese
Tuna in oil or tuna in brine? Chef and author Bart van Olphen, who turns tinned fish into a luxury ingredient in his book The Tinned Fish Cookbook, recommends cooking with fish in oil, and using brined fish in salads and sandwiches. The brine can dehyrated quickly when cooked, whereas the oil keeps the fish succulent.
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.
