It takes just three steps and five minutes to prepare these tuna fish cakes coated with wholemeal breadcrumbs.

These soft tuna fish cakes are perfect. Serve with a freshly prepared salad or new potatoes and greens. The cheesy mash, fresh parsley, and spring onions add plenty of flavour to each fish cake.

Ingredients 400g can tuna chunks in brine, drained

400g pack cheesy mash - we used Asda cheesy mash

2tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

1 large egg, lightly beaten

100g wholemeal breadcrumbs

Method Flake the tuna and mix with the mashed potato, parsley and spring onions. Divide into 8 even portions and shape into patties, about 2cm thick.

Put the egg and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes. Coat each fish cake, first in the egg and then in breadcrumbs.

Heat 100ml oil in a frying pan and cook the cakes for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Serve with a selection of vegetables.

Top tips for making tuna fish cakes

These tuna fish cakes can be easily frozen. Freeze before cooking. Once you’ve shaped the fish cakes wrap them individually in clingfilm and freeze for up to three months. Defrost in the fridge and cook in the oven as above.

