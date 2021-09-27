We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Look forward to lunchtime thanks to these oh-so-moreish ham muffins.

Our ham muffins recipe is incredibly cheap and easy to do, making 12 delicious savoury treats in just over 30 minutes. The slightly salty ham beautifully balances out the sweetness of the courgettes here, promising a real depth of flavour. Bake until golden on top and slightly crumbly in texture. Then serve slightly warm and topped with butter, for added melt-in-your mouth pleasure.

Ingredients 170g/6 oz wafer thin turkey ham, cut into strips

200g/7 oz plain flour, sifted

1tbsp baking powder

1tsp sugar

100g/3.5 oz grated cheddar cheese

1 egg

300ml milk

2tbsp oil

2tbsp Dijon or wholegrain mustard

1 medium sized courgette, grated

Method Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and grated cheese.

Beat egg in a separate bowl, add milk, oil and Dijon mustard. Add wet ingredients to dry mix and fold in gently.

Add the courgette and turkey ham and fold in gently. Do not beat or overmix.

Spoon in to fill muffin cases until 3/4 full and bake in a pre-set oven at 190°C/375ºF/gas 5 for 20-25mins.

Serve with cream cheese or butter.

Top tips for making ham muffins:

The muffin mantra is the lumpier the batter, the lighter the muffin. So you definitely don't need to stir the mix as much as you may think. Equally, if your muffins are starting to get a little bit dry, give them a 10 second blast in the microwave to bring them back to life.

