Prettily painted cupcakes that are perfect for Jubilee street parties or garden gatherings.

These cute Union Jack cupcakes are so simple to make and decorate. This recipe makes a dozen but you can easily multiply the ingredients if you need to make more. They only take about 10-15 minutes to prepare and they bake in less than half an hour. You’ll need another 20-45 minutes to do the decorating – depending how quick you are at drawing on the flag. However, it’s quicker after the first one. Use a clean paintbrush to draw on the decorations, to make it as easy as possible.

Ingredients 4oz caster sugar

4oz margarine

4oz self raising flour

2 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

For the icing:

1 packet white ready roll icing

Apricot jam

Blue and red food colouring

You will need:

12 white cupcake cases

Method Line a cupcake tin with 12 cupcake cases and preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas 4.

Cream the sugar and margarine together with an electric mixer until light and creamy. Gradually add the eggs, flour, baking powder and vanilla essence while whisking.

Fill the cupcake cases half full and put them in the oven for 20-25 minutes until well risen and lightly golden brown. Then take the cupcakes out of the oven and put them on a wire rack to cool.

When the cupcakes are cool, roll out the ready roll icing to about 3mm thick. Then, using a circular biscuit cutter, cut out 12 circles.

Put some of the apricot jam in the microwave for about 20 seconds until runny. Brush the cupcakes with apricot jam so you can stick one of the icing circles on the top. Draw or paint a union flag onto each icing topped cupcake for a stunning royal cake! Pile onto your cupcake stand and serve with tea.

Top tip for making Union Jack cupcakes Keep the theme going by using Union Jack coloured cupcake cases for your cakes. You can buy them at Lakeland, Home Bargains or on Amazon. Swap the apricot jam for strawberry or raspberry if you prefer.

