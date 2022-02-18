We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no easier way to make sure you’re meeting your daily protein needs than with these simple protein pancakes.

They might look a bit bright in colour, but that’s down to the colourful natural ingredients of avocado and spinach that are included in Nutristrength’s vegan protein pancake recipe. While traditional protein is often made from cow’s milk and/or eggs, vegan protein is made from pea or soy. As well as being ideal for those following a vegan diet, many non-vegans or vegetarians opt for pea-based proteins to help with digestion – so it’s really a great choice for everyone! Toppings-wise for these bright pancakes, go for maple syrup and bacon for a traditional feel or lashings of fruit and berry compote to keep this pancake recipe healthy.

Ingredients 1 scoop pea protein classic vanilla

1 ripe avocado

3 cups gluten free porridge oats

a handful baby spinach

1tbsp baking powder

2tbsp maple syrup

2 cups almond milk

¼ tsp sea salt (+ nutristrength coconut oil for frying)

Method Add all the ingredients (except the coconut oil) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan and scoop 3 tablespoons of batter into the pan and spread into circle.

Cook for 5 minutes on each side or until a spatula easily slides underneath it to flip.

Repeat until all the batter is used up.

Top with maple syrup, fruit, or your favourite pancake topping. Enjoy!

Tips for making vegan protein pancakes:

While we've sourced our powder from Nutristrength where avocado is the main ingredient, unsurprising given the colourful green tone, protein powder comes in many other flavours. So, don't be afraid to mix it up! If you're looking for pancakes with a sweeter finish, go for a chocolate or blueberry flavour. For a more breakfasty-feel, opt for banana.

