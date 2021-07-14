We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pack this vegetable macaroni cheese with vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower, and tomatoes.

This rich, delicious vegetable macaroni cheese has a creamy homemade sauce made from four ingredients; milk, flour, mustard, and cheese. This speedy 20 minute meal is the perfect midweek option serving four at just 400 calories per portion.

Ingredients 250g macaroni

1 large leek, trimmed and cut into chunks

300g mixed broccoli and cauliflower florets

350ml semi-skimmed milk

30g plain flour

1tsp English mustard

125g extra-mature Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and black pepper

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

1tbsp Parmesan, freshly grated

Method Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling salted water. Bring back to the boil for 5 mins, then add the veg and cook for another 5-8 mins, until pasta and broccoli are almost tender. Drain, keeping about 150ml of the cooking water.

Meanwhile, put the milk in a large jug, whisk in the flour, and microwave for a few minutes, whisking occasionally, to make a thick sauce. Or make in a pan. Whisk in some of the cooking water to slacken sauce. Stir in the mustard and about a third of the cheese, and season.

Pre-heat the grill. Warm a flameproof dish under it for a few minutes. Mix the pasta and vegetables into the sauce. Spoon the mixture into the hot dish and sprinkle with the rest of the Cheddar. Arrange the tomatoes on top and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Brown the macaroni cheese under the grill.

Top tips for making vegetable macaroni cheese

It’s better to use a small amount of extra-mature Cheddar, rather than low-fat Cheddar, which has less flavour, so you’ll use more.

