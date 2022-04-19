We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chunky American-style cookies with less fat and fewer calories than your average bake.

Cookies are so much fun but they can bit a little hard on the waistline if you’re trying to get slim for summer. Not these ones though. They’re created and approved by Weight Watchers and they’re only 83 calories per biscuit. They make the perfect treat to go with your afternoon tea or coffee. They contain low fat margarine and artificial sweetener instead of sugar and butter, plus they’re sweetened with whole blueberries. This batch makes 12 cookies – plenty in case other members of the family want to try them as well. Each cookie is worth 1½ Weight Watchers points.

Ingredients 75g (2¾ oz) low-fat polyunsaturated margarine

5tbsp artificial sweetener

1 egg, beaten

½ tsp vanilla essence or extract

Pinch of salt

175g (6 oz) self raising flour, sifted

Grated zest of 1 lemon

150g (5½ oz) fresh blueberries

This recipe is taken from Weight Watchers Cook Smart Baking, available from Amazon

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4 and line two baking sheets with baking parchment.

Cream together the margarine and sweetener until light and fluffy and then add the egg and vanilla extract and beat again. Add the salt, flour and lemon zest. Stir together until you have a smooth dough.

Place tablespoons of the dough on to the baking sheets, spaced well apart and shape each one into a round. Press the blueberries into the top of the cookies and bake for 12-15 mins, until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Top tip for making blueberry cookies

You can swap the blueberries for sultanas, dried cranberries or pitted cherries if you prefer. Frozen fruit works just as well as fresh out of season. Allow them to thaw before baking.

