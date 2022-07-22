Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This Weight Watchers cottage pie is easy to make and the whole family will enjoy tucking into it.
Cooking for the whole family can be tricking if you're trying to lose weight, but this warm and comforting cottage pie doesn't feel like a slimmer's dinner. It takes less than an hour to cook from scratch and feeds four. Don't worry if there's only two of you eating however, it tastes just as good on the second day. Maybe even better in fact, as the flavours have time to really develop. If you want to batch cook, try making double the portions and freezing one whole pie for another day. Defrost in the fridge the day before you want to cook it.
Ingredients
- 1kg potatoes, peeled and chopped roughly
- 1 leek, sliced
- 500g extra lean beef mince
- 1 onion, chopped finely
- 175g carrots, peeled and diced
- 150g mushrooms, chopped
- 300ml beef stock
- 2 tbsp tomato puree
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 50g low-fat soft cheese
- 4 tbsp skimmed milk
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add the potatoes and simmer for 15 minutes or until tender. Add the leek for the last 2 minutes of the cooking time.
- Meanwhile, place a large, lidded, non stick pan over a medium heat, add the beef and onion and brown for 5 minutes, stirring to break up the mince.
- Mix in the carrots and mushrooms, followed by the stock, tomato puree and Worcestershire sauce. Season, bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for 15 minutes before pouring into an ovenproof dish.
- Drain the potatoes and leeks and mash with the soft cheese and milk. Season, spoon on top of the mince and spread out evenly.
- Bake the cottage pie on a baking tray for 20 minutes or until the topping is crisp and golden.
Top tip for making Weight Watchers cottage pie
Swap the minced beef for extra lean minced pork, lamb or turkey to make a change. To keep the cost down, replace half the mashed potato with mashed carrots in the topping.
You might also like...
- Cottage pie recipe (opens in new tab)
- Hairy Bikers cottage pie (opens in new tab)
- Shepherd's pie recipe (opens in new tab)
If you’re looking for low calorie meals that you can enjoy on the Weight Watchers plan, you’re in for a treat. We’ve got lots of mouth-watering Weight Watchers recipes here at Goodto.com ranging from breakfast to dinner, from lunch to dessert. Following the Weight Watchers diet has never been easier.
-
Weight Watchers butternut squash tortilla
Weight Watchers butternut squash and spinach tortilla is a quick, filling and delicious lunch option.
By WW (Weight Watchers) • Published
-
Spanish beef
Paprika, chorizo, chillis and cumin give this Spanish beef dish plenty of flavour - and you can make in a large batch and freeze too!
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Weight Watchers Cajun chicken
This one-pot Weight Watchers Cajun chicken is bursting with flavour and takes only 15 mins to prep, letting the oven do the hard work for you
By WW (Weight Watchers) • Published
-
Sausage and chicken casserole
This sausage and chicken casserole is a hearty, rib-sticking dish with chicken breasts, whole sausages and butter beans in a rich tomato sauce.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Creamy Dijon chicken casserole
This creamy Dijon chicken casserole makes a beautiful family meal - a great alternative to a Sunday roast or a lovely weekend supper.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken and potato casserole
This chicken and potato casserole is a one-dish classic - easy to do and it's ready in under two hours. The sauce is made with cider, which gives it a lovely fruity zing.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Mrs Hinch leaves the internet in shock with very bizarre dinner recipe
By Hayley Minn • Published
-
Who won The Great British Sewing Bee? The 2022 champion revealed
Here's who won The Great British Sewing Bee last night...
By Selina Maycock • Last updated