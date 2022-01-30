We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes are the perfect Pancake Day treat – and because they’re created by Weight Watchers, they’re totally guilt-free.

Being on a diet doesn’t mean you have to say ‘no thanks’ on Shrove Tuesday. These amazing Weight Watchers pancakes are delicious and filling. Even better, they’re only 4 and a half points per serving. You can have them on the table in just 40 minutes and there’s enough here to feed a family of four. The rest of the family won’t even need to know you’re being healthy, because these are so tasty. Alternatively, if you prefer something more traditional, try out ultimate pancake recipe instead.

Ingredients 100g flour

1 pinch salt

1 medium egg

300ml skimmed milk

1 spray low-fat cooking spray

1 portion leek

100g mushrooms, sliced

1 stock cube

20g butter

40g flour

300ml skimmed milk

50g half-fat cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp parsley, or 1 tsp fresh chives

Salad, to serve

Method To make the pancakes, put the flour into a mixing bowl with the salt, egg and milk. Beat together with a whisk to make a smooth batter.

Heat a large heavy-based frying pan and spray with low-fat cooking spray. Add one quarter of the batter and swirl it around the pan. Cook until the surface has set, then flip over to cook the other side. Make 4 large pancakes in this way. Keep in a warm place.

To make the filling, simmer the leek and mushrooms in the vegetable stock for 5 mins, then drain well, reserving the stock. Put the milk, butter, flour and reserved stock into a non-stick saucepan. Heat, stirring constantly with a small whisk until smooth and thickened. Add the cheese and stir until smooth. Add the leek, mushrooms and herbs and heat gently for a few moments.

Arrange the pancakes on 4 plates and cover one side of each with a quarter of the sauce. Fold the pancake over to finish. Serve with salad.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers pancakes

If you want to prepare ahead, arrange the filled pancakes in a large baking dish misted with low fat cooking spray. Cover with foil and refrigerate. Re-heat at 160°C/35°F/Gas 4 for 25-30 mins, until thoroughly heated.

