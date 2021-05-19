Sweet white chocolate sponge and zingy raspberry buttercream make these white chocolate and raspberry cupcakes irresistible.
White chocolate and raspberries pair perfectly together in this recipe. Each sponge is made with melted white chocolate and topped with a simple raspberry buttercream made from fresh raspberries. We’ve used a 2D Wilton nozzle to pipe the buttercream. This recipe makes 10 cupcakes.
Ingredients
- For the white chocolate cupcakes:
- 200g butter
- 250g caster sugar
- 3 med eggs
- 250g plain flour, sifted
- 2tsp baking powder
- 1 1/2tsp vanilla extract
- 200ml semi-skimmed milk
- 150g white chocolate, melted
- For the raspberry buttercream:
- 150g butter
- 300g icing sugar, sifted
- 150g raspberries
- 1tbsp white granulated sugar
- You'll also need:
- Piping bag (optional)
- Star decorating tip like 2D Wilton, for icing (optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/355°F/gas 4 and line a cupcake tin with 10 cases.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Add the vanilla extract and melted white chocolate and beat until it is well combined. Sift the flour and baking powder in a separate bowl.
Add the flour mixture and milk to the egg mixture in three additions, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Beat after each addition until everything is well incorporated.
Fill the cupcake cases 2/3 of the way up and bake in the preheated oven for about 20 mins.
Remove from oven, and wait 5 mins before placing on a wire rack to cool completely.
For the raspberry buttercream: Put the raspberries in a bowl with white granulated sugar, mix and leave to marinate for 30 mins. Mash well with a fork and strain the raspberry juice into a pouring jug. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the butter for a few mins until creamy. Gradually add the icing sugar and mix until a smooth consistency. Add in the strained raspberry juice, plus 1tbsp of the raspberry pulp (optional) and mix well until incorporated and your buttercream is evenly pink in colour.
Pipe the buttercream icing on top of the cupcakes with a star decorating tip like 2D Wilton, or just spread the frosting on cupcakes.
Top tips for making white chocolate and raspberry cupcakes
Swap the white chocolate for milk or dark instead for a more luxurious taste and finish.
