Make this white wine sauce to accompany white meat, fish or seafood – a classic recipe at only 259 calories.

This white wine sauce recipe will make enough sauce for six people and takes only 20 mins to prepare and cook. We add double cream and a dollop of mustard to our sauce for a smoother consistency (and a little kick). It is best served fresh on the day you make it but can be reused, just gently reheat on the hob before serving. Our favourite cut of meat to serve this classic sauce with is chicken – but it’s also great on haddock or cod. Serve with heaps of spring greens and new potatoes.

Ingredients 25g (1oz) butter

2 shallots, diced

1tbsp fresh thyme

300ml (10fl oz) white wine

250ml (9fl oz) fresh double cream

1tbsp Dijon mustard

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method Melt the butter in a pan and gently fry the shallots and thyme for a few mins or until the onion is soft but not coloured.

Add the wine, bring to the boil and boil rapidly for 10 mins or until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream and mustard and warm through thoroughly.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice and some black pepper. Strain into a jug and serve.

Top tips for making white wine sauce

Experiment by adding more of your favourite herbs, such as parsley or oregano.

How do you thicken a white wine sauce?

If your white wine sauce needs thickening, stir half a teaspoon of corn starch with a tablespoon of cold water in a glass or ramekin. When it is lump-free, add to the sauce and stir continuously until it thickens to your desired consistency. This is a good trick for thickening most types of sauce.

Which wine is best to use in a white wine sauce?

Dry wine is best to use in a white wine sauce. We'd recommend a Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc.

