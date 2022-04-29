Easy to make biscuits topped with chocolate – perfect prizes for a sports day or any family competitions.
These medal cookies were originally created to celebrate the London Olympics in 2012. However, they are a great option for families or kids clubs. If you’re going to have some organised games happening, they make a much nicer prize than a plastic medal. And the lucky winners can choose whether they eat or keep them. We made these in gold, silver and bronze but you can be more creative if you prefer. For instance, if it’s a team sport, you can colour them in the teams’ colours.
Ingredients
- 125g butter, softened
- 60g icing sugar
- Few drops of vanilla essence
- 175g plain flour
- For the decoration:
- About 125g plain chocolate
- Gold, silver and bronze edible spray
- You will also need:
- 7cm round cutter
- Baking sheet lined with baking paper
- Coloured ribbon 1cm wide
Method
Beat together the butter, icing sugar and vanilla, then beat in the flour to make a fairly stiff dough. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to about 3-4mm thick. Cut out rounds and place them on the baking sheet. Make a hole in the rounds, using the icing nozzle. Chill them while the oven heats up. Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.
Bake the biscuits in the middle of the oven for about 12 mins or until light golden. Leave to cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool.
To decorate: melt the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Spread over the biscuits and leave to set. Spray them with the metal colours and use a bamboo stick to write the date, or a name on them. Leave to set. Thread ribbon through. These will keep for a couple of days in an airtight tin.
Top tip for making medal cookies
These biscuits are nice enough that everyone is going to want one, so if they are prizes, consider having some possibilities for the less naturally sporty entrants. options for 'Best improver', 'Most enthusiastic' or even 'At least I tried' are all worth having on hand.
