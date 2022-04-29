Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium is an excellent-value smart baby monitor with lots of useful features for extra peace of mind.

The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium is a smart baby monitor with smart-app capability. It also has a touch-screen parent unit and a High Definition camera. Inside the box, you’ll find the 5″ HD colour touch screen that can be charged up to use wirelessly around the house. Simply download and pair the camera with your smartphone to make use of the Hubble Club app and live streaming feature.

How we tested

Screen size: 5inch | Price: From £164.28

Our review of the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium is based on feedback from our parent tester. We asked Hannah, mum to 5-month-old baby Noah, to give the Nursery Pal Premium a try and tell us what she thought.

Design

Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

The design of the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium is simple and stylishly realised. It has a white and silver camera. The white parent unit has bumper protection finished in pale purple. Hannah thought the parent unit felt good quality and lightweight. She liked the fact she could move with it around the house wirelessly once fully charged. ‘There’s a flashlight at the back of the monitor, which came in useful in the dark,’ says Hannah.

Functionality

The parent unit on this baby monitor has a 300m wireless range. It was trialled in a five-bedroom detached house. To test the range, Hannah moved around the house with the parent unit and was impressed at how strong the connection was. She didn’t experience any interference. ‘I went into the garden to see if the house walls had an impact on the camera delivering picture to the parent unit,’ she says. ‘I found that the screen remained clear and interference-free but I couldn’t go too far away from the house.’

It didn’t take long to set up the baby monitor and it was a simple matter of plugging in both the parent unit and camera to get started. ‘I could instantly see the room temperature in the nursery on the parent unit,’ says Hannah. ‘The monitor has a remote pan, tilt, and zoom feature so you can move the camera view on the touchscreen with your finger.’

With no wall fittings in the box, the camera is designed to be placed on the side of the room. The camera doesn’t work if you unplug it, which may have its limitations for some users. ‘I was able to make use of the stories, lullabies, and white noise to play them directly to the camera in the nursery,’ says Hannah. ‘There is a good choice of songs, but it did take me a while to work out how to turn down the sound and end the lullaby when I wanted to. If the parent unit needs charging it will keep beeping at you, which is rather annoying. But it is a very good feature to have as it means you know when the battery is dying out.’

Best features

The great thing about this baby monitor is that you get both the smart app capability and the secondary parent unit. Not all smart baby monitors offer a parent unit but we think it’s an essential extra. It means that you get a private and secure wireless connection on your smartphone, so you can access the camera from your smartphone when you’re out. You can also turn off your smartphone when you’re home and simply use the parent unit.

‘I downloaded the app but had trouble logging in and pairing the camera at first,’ says Hannah. ‘This is because I had downloaded the old app, but you actually need the latest Hubble Club app to use with this monitor. Once I did, I was able to make use of the settings that told me if the room was too hot or if sound or motion was detected. You can also personalise audio recordings to playback to the baby.’

Hannah was also pleasantly surprised with the way the parent unit doubled up as an ‘interactive baby tablet’. ‘You can click on the Hubble Baby icon and go to a screen that has a selection of kid-friendly videos, stories, and games, which is a nice touch,’ she adds.

Another feature worth noting is the privacy protector on the camera. ‘You can manually close the camera shutter on the camera when you like so the camera won’t pick up a live feed,’ explains Hannah. ‘This comes in useful when you’re changing nappies or feeding, for example.’

Value for money

The Nursery Pal Premium is excellent value for a smart baby monitor. It has all the features you need to track your baby’s sleep, send them off to sleep with nature sounds and lullabies, and access secure footage of them remotely.