Scouring the web for the best baby monitor? To help you in your quest, we have reviewed the Angelcare AC327 Baby Movement, Sound, and Video monitor here.

The Angelcare AC327 Baby Movement, Sound and Video monitor made it into our round-up of best baby monitors for 2022 for very good reason. The AC327 is Angelcare’s most popular baby monitor and the company also manufactures an ergonomic range of baby bath supports, nappy bins, thermometers, and night lights.

How we tested it

Screen size: 4.3inch parent unit | Price: £128.34

Our Angelcare AC327 Baby Movement, Sound, and Video monitor review is based on feedback from our parent reviewer Kate Willoughby. She is mum to five-month-old Tilda. Kate put the baby monitor to the test to find out how well it displayed live video footage, how easy it was to use, and how useful the information provided is.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Type: Video monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

The Angelcare Ac327 Baby Movement, Sound, and Video Monitor has a 4.3” screen, which gives you a good view of your baby from its digital zoom and pan camera. The screen has a full-colour LCD display with touch controls and a video resolution of 480 x 272px. While it’s not the highest resolution camera footage you can get, we think it does a good job of giving you a clear picture of your baby in real-time.

The parent unit has an open-field range of up to 250 metres, which is more than enough for the average home. It comes with an ‘out of range indicator’ so you know if you’ve stepped too far away to keep monitoring your baby. It also has infrared night vision so you can easily see footage of your baby when the black-out blinds are down.

Our tester Kate found the design easy to put together, without too many cables or fiddly parts. Inside the box is a wall mount for placing the camera up high. There is also a magnet stand that makes it simple to place on a table next to the side of the cot or move around the house. Kate thought that the cable for the camera could possibly do with being a little longer. However, she thought the overall design of the unit was slick and worked well in her baby’s nursery. ‘The camera’s crisp white finish makes it unobtrusive and versatile and easy to fit into any nursery decor scheme,’ she says.

Best features

The Angelcare AC327 has the benefit of a movement sensor that comes with the device. The movement sensor features SensAsure technology and can be placed under the cot mattress. It can track the movements of your baby’s chest as it rises and falls. It also tracks every wriggle and turn so you know how your baby is sleeping at all times. As the sensor pad is placed under the mattress your baby won’t even know it’s there. Kate liked the fact that she could track her baby’s breathing without attaching any devices to the baby’s body. The alarm to the parent unit only sounds after 20 seconds of no movement, so she didn’t get unnecessarily disturbed every time Tilda moved either.

‘I felt the movement pad/sensor provided peace of mind,’ says Kate. ‘Initially, I thought having something under Tilda’s mattress may disturb her sleep but it didn’t seem to bother her at all. The unit is also relatively simple to set up although it needed an initial eight-hour charge before its first use. After that, it only took me 20 minutes to set it up. I like the fact that all the devices come pre-paired too.’

What the camera lacks in night light and lullabies it makes up for in temperature control and two-way talk. ‘A temperature indicator on the parent unit meant I knew if Tilda’s room was at the optimum temperature,’ says Kate. ‘The two-way talk feature also buys you a little time when baby gets unsettled. You can try to coax them back to sleep without leaving your bed.’

Value for money

If you’re after a baby monitor that includes a movement sensor pad, we think this design is a worthwhile buy.