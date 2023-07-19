Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music and Language Discovery Play Gym review

Amelia-Jean Jones and her four-month-baby Fredericka tested out this Baby Einstein gym to see how effective it is at keeping a baby entertained.

“My baby is intense - she needs a lot to keep her occupied which, when you’re still working and up most of the night, can take a lot out of you,” says Amelia. A baby gym with multiple functions to keep Fredericka busy was just the ticket to exhaust her and get her to nap for a little longer than usual.

This multifunctional baby gym entertains your baby with four modes: laying, sitting, tummy time and take-along, making it one of the best baby gyms to buy if you're looking for value for money over the long term.

while the piano toy that’s included also ages up with your growing baby. Amelia found it definitely kept her little one occupied and she noticed that, during the time she was testing the product, what her baby looked at changed. When she was younger, she liked the mirror and tummy time pillow but she grew more interested in the piano as she was able to grab at things.

Amelia thought the fact the gym grows with your child was the big selling point – and made it more cost-effective than other options.



(Image credit: Baby Einstein)

Design

Age suitability: From birth

This Baby Einstein baby gym boasts multiple functions to keep a baby busy. “The crinkle toys, rattles, texture toys, flashcards, tummy time pillow, and mirror were enough to keep her busy when she was three months old and unable to focus or grab for things,” said Amelia. “As she got a bit older, she could focus and interact with the toys as they hang.”

While the arch is high, you can place toys at different heights, and they are easy to remove and attach. “She is now eventually able to kick the Magic Touch piano with her feet - although I’m not entirely sure that she understands they’re part of her and that she makes the noise herself.”

Amelia admitted that she didn’t love the look of the baby gym – cartoony animals and bright colours – but she does like that it is easy to fold and store away when you aren’t using it.

Comfort and features

The big selling point of the Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music and Language Discovery Play Gym is that its usage develops with the child.

What they use as a newborn will change once they turn six months. “We are trying to get her to hit the piano keys with her hands currently, now her neck is stronger, and, when the time comes, she can sit and play - and the piano lays flat to facilitate that,” says Amelia.

“My older daughter at two and a half loved playing with the piano too. Carrying it around, making the lights flash, and listening to the classical music and multi-language keys which take her through colours, animals, and numbers.”

One element that Amelia thinks could be improved is the mat: “It isn’t the most cushioned and really needs something soft beneath it for her to lie on her back.”

Value for money

At around £50, this is a mid-range baby gym, which Amelia thinks is worth the investment because of its longevity.

“It will take my child through to toddlerhood, making it cost-effective, and there are multiple detachable elements,” she adds.

She thinks it would be well-suited to someone on a bit of a budget who wants to invest in a toy that has staying power. “I’d recommend it to a friend having a baby who wants a toy with longevity and multiple uses,” she adds.