Babymoov Graphik Bouncer review

Babymoov Graphik Bouncer design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 3.2kg | Suitable from: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: None

A baby bouncer needs to be cosy enough to be comfortable for a younger baby, but engaging enough to occupy your little one as they grow. We love the Babymoov Graphik Bouncer because it does both things really well. The cushioned seat is the perfect spot to place your newborn or young baby when you need both hands free for a moment – it’s a cosy, comforting space, and the removable head support means your little one can be really cocooned in the seat. But as your little one grows and needs a little more entertaining, the activity arch with rattling bird has enough to keep them occupied.

We also love the muted, stylish colours of this bouncer chair. If you tend to avoid plastic toys and don’t like garish baby gear, this baby bouncer will appeal to you. Baby gear can fill your living space pretty quickly so it’s important to go for designs that you won’t get fed up with looking at. The geometric pattern is quietly stylish, and definitely something we could happily live with for six months. Unlike some baby bouncers, this design won’t date quickly, meaning you could pop it away when your baby outgrows it and bring it back out for a younger sibling or relative in future, without it looking too retro.

The seat is easy to recline, so you can adjust it to suit your baby’s energy level, and you can also lock it to bounce or static mode. We really like this feature because there are moments – such as just before bedtime – when you might want to pop your baby down for a few minutes but don’t want them bouncing themselves into an energetic frenzy.

We asked mum Clemmie Millbank to put the Graphik Bouncer to the test with her son Felix, two months. She says: “This bouncer is ideal for a stylish new mum who wants a bouncer that looks great in the nursery, but which actually works to help keep her baby happy and settled too.”

Comfort and features

Popping your newborn baby in a bouncer chair can be daunting – some of them are huge and your baby can seem ‘lost’ within the seat. But that’s not an issue with this one.

“Lots of bouncers claim to be suitable from birth, although they really seem designed for babies when they’re a few months old,” says Clemmie. “But the Babymoov Graphik Bouncer is so well padded and the headrest adds a little extra comfy support, which means that even my little five-week-old instantly loved it. The adjustable waist strap meant I was reassured that he was nice and safe in there, too.”

Beyond the functionality of this bouncer chair, the design was also a hit with our tester. “The seat itself is a really stylish graphic print and would look beautiful in any nursery,” she says. “It’s also really easy to put together, adjust and then flatten down again – so handy for either transporting it around the house or popping in the car to take with you when visiting friends and family.”

And just in case your baby gets carried away with bouncing, this bouncer chair comes with a cover that’s easy to remove and suitable for hand-washing, making this bouncer a good choice if your baby suffers from reflux.

Overall, both our tester and her baby gave this bouncer chair the thumbs up. “It feels like a really quality product, and I’d say it’s quite reasonably priced, too,” adds Clemmie. “It also comes with an adjustable bar with a little toy bird, which is really sweet, and helped keep my newborn entertained for a while.”

Our favourite feature, however, is the compact fold and the fact that this bouncer has carrying handles. As a new parent, it’s so handy to have somewhere safe to pop your baby when you need your hands free to send a text or drink a cup of tea while it’s still hot, and the ability to move this bouncer with you from room to room makes us love it all the more. In our view, the best baby gear is designed to make your life easier as a mum without costing a fortune. This does exactly that.

Value for money

Our tester was surprised by the price – she expected it to be more expensive. On that basis, she wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this baby bouncer chair to a friend. “It’s a really lovely quality item for such a reasonable price,” she says. “Not too pricey and so easy to use.”

If you want to spend less, there are certainly cheaper baby bouncers out there. But if this suits your budget, we think it represents brilliant value for money. You’ll get six months of use from it, and the handles mean it’s likely to be used in more than one room, unlike other bouncers which are trickier to move around the house. The activity arch with rattle toy adds extra value too.