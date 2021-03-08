Joie Sansa 2-in-1 Swing and Rocker Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Joie Sansa 2-in-1 Swing and Rocker gets our vote as one of the best baby bouncers. Read our review, including feedback from a mum who put it to the test, to see if it’s right for you and your baby.

If you move from room to room a lot throughout the day – perhaps because you’re looking after an active toddler as well as your baby – then the Joie Sansa 2-in-1 baby bouncer could be just right for you. As well as the bouncer seat, it has an additional lift-off section that doubles as a lightweight portable rocking seat – genius! We love it because it makes it easy to move around the house with your baby and the seat, without lugging a heavy bit of baby gear around with you. It’s suitable from birth until your baby weighs 9kg, which is usually around six months old.

Joie Sansa 2-in-1 Swing and Rocker

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 7.36kg | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: 4 x 1.5v D

Sometimes you find a piece of baby gear that’s brilliantly designed with both style and practicality in mind – this is one of those moments. The Sansa 2 in 1 Swing and Rocker is, to be fair, more than just a baby bouncer chair. It’s designed to sway gently from front-to-back or from side-to-side, or it can do a combination of both. What’s fab about that is you can set the swing motion to suit your baby’s preferences. Sometimes parents buy a baby bouncer and discover that their baby is more of a speed fan than the seat allows for, or find that a really bouncy chair is too much for a ‘zen’ tot. With this, you can get the settings just right to suit your baby.

This baby seat comes with a toy bar with two plush toys. It also has a vibrate setting and it plays classical lullabies and five nature sounds. The seat itself has three different recline positions which are easy to adjust depending on how sleepy or active your baby is feeling.

Despite being packed with so many features, the seat is compactly designed so it doesn’t take up lots of space. But our favourite feature is the removable inner seat, which turns 90 degrees on the frame and can be lifted off and used as a portable rocking seat. You can also halt the rocking motion with the ‘rock stop’ foot.

You’ll need an A/C power adapter or 4D batteries for the main rocking function and sounds, and a 1D battery for the vibration setting.

Compared to other baby bouncer chairs, this is pretty bulky but it’s more in terms of its height than the floor space it takes up, so it’s still a good option if you’re short on floor space. It doesn’t store very easily though, and you can’t really travel with it easily.

Comfort and features

The huge advantage the Joie Sansa 2-in-1 has over other bouncers is that it rocks itself. Our tester, Louisa, thinks that feature alone makes this baby seat worth buying. It’s a feature that makes for a less high-maintenance bouncer chair – you don’t have to keep frantically dashing over to keep it moving with a tap of your foot. Babies who enjoy the rocking and swinging motion are likely to enjoy sitting in this chair without getting bored or restless as quickly as they might in seats that don’t keep moving.

“It’s also quite a snug fit,” adds Louisa. “Which makes a difference for a newborn, I think – it’s a tad more cosy and comforting than other bigger baby chairs.”

That said if you’re a fan of minimalism and like simplistic items when it comes to baby gear. this baby chair and swing might not float your boat. “We nicknamed this ‘the space ship’ because it has lots of buttons and it looks a bit like it might take off any moment,” says Louisa. “The music it plays is nicer than many other bouncers – I don’t think the baby cares too much about it but it’s nice for the parents to listen to a classical tune rather than a cheesy lullaby.”

Our tester’s only criticism is that this baby seat was a little fiddly to assemble, so keep that in mind if you’re not a fan of DIY. “Unfortunately, assembling this drove me slightly nuts,” she says. “As a very sleep deprived parent, I’m not a fan of anything too complicated and I had to look up additional instructions online to figure out what to do.” Still, we reckon that’s a fair price to pay for such a brilliant bit of baby kit.

And if you’re not keen on faffing round with batteries or having to keep a spare stash for when they run out, you can also use this by plugging it into the wall – just be careful not to trip over the cable.

Value for money

There’s no denying that this isn’t a cheap baby bouncer chair. You’ll be parting with quite a wad of cash if you choose to go for this one, and we know that some parents will prefer to put their budget towards other bigger items and keep things simple when it comes to baby bouncer chairs. If, on the other hand, you’re looking to invest in a baby seat that will provide hours of entertainment for your little one – perhaps whilst looking after older siblings or even home-schooling, then we think this is just the ticket. “I’m not sure this would work very well for getting a baby to sleep, but it does free you up if your baby insists on being rocked or bounced all the time, and it saves your back from doing that manually, and that’s a huge plus,” says Louisa. “It’s also a good height as my baby feels closer to me in this than in other seats, especially when I’m sitting on the sofa or at the table.” Overall, we think this is good value for money when you factor in the self-rocking functionality – think of the hours you’ll save – and the fact that it has a secondary portable rocker that you can easily take with you from room to room throughout the day.