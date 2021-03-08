Best baby bouncer chairs, rockers and swings to soothe your baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best baby bouncer chairs, rockers and swings will help keep your hands free and your baby happy. We’ve rounded up our top choices, which have been tried and tested by parents.

At first glance, a baby bouncer can seem like an unnecessary piece of baby gear. Perhaps you can’t imagine ever actually wanting to put your baby down, or maybe you’re quite happy to go through life with your little one permanently attached. But a baby bouncer chair, swing or rocker can quickly become indispensable. Whether you’re nipping to the bathroom, sending a quick text or popping the kettle on, having somewhere safe to pop your baby – where you know they’ll be happy and entertained – can help make life as a new mum that little bit more manageable.

Working out which is the best baby bouncer for your little one can be a bit of a minefield, though. That’s why our baby gear editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, has compiled her pick of the best baby bouncer chairs and then asked a panel of mums to out them the test. They tried these products over a period of several weeks with their babies aged between five weeks and nine weeks old. We’ve included a baby bouncer chair to suit different budgets and design tastes, from classic, simply-designed baby bouncer chairs to ones with lots of jazzy extras to keep little occupants entertained for longer.

Things to consider when buying the best baby bouncer for your child

Firstly, choose between the two main types of baby bouncer – the classic chair with a toy bar, or the all-singing and dancing design with vibrations, sounds, light features, and motion (which of course, will require batteries).

Also, consider how much space you have and whether you’ll want to put your baby bouncer away at the end of the day or if it needs to be compact enough to take with you when travelling or visiting friends. Does it also need to be lightweight enough to transport around the house?

Before you buy a baby bouncer, you’ll of course need to factor in your baby’s age. Some seats are adjustable but fixed upright or inclined seats aren’t appropriate for newborn babies, who need to lie as flat as possible to help support healthy development of the spine and hips, and to aid optimal breathing. Most are suitable from birth until your baby is around six months old or starts trying to sit up unaided, but some of the seats in this line-up are specifically designed to be used for longer. So think about how important value for money is to you, and also what you’ll do with the baby bouncer chair when your little one outgrows it. If your family grows and you’ll use it again in future, you’ll get even more value from it.

Also bear in mind that baby bouncers aren’t safe for overnight sleeping. The safest place for your baby to nap is in a cot or Moses basket, but some bouncers are suitable for short naps. If you plan to use a baby bouncer for this, make sure the seat recline can be adjusted.

Finally, don’t forget to factor in how easy it is to clean the baby bouncer chair you choose. A removable fabric cover that can be popped in the washing machine is a winner, but something that wipes clean might be all you need unless your baby suffers from reflux.

At what age can a baby go in a bouncer chair?

Most bouncers are suitable from birth until your baby begins sitting up independently, at which point they’re no longer safe to use because of the risk of your baby toppling out. If you plan to use it from birth, choose a baby bouncer with a newborn insert or padded head support – these offer extra support and comfort to smaller babies, and can be removed once outgrown.

Note the weight limit of the seat you choose, and stop using it before your baby exceeds it, or once your baby begins sitting up independently. The NHS advises parents not to use baby seats for prolonged periods of time, because they can delay your baby’s ability to sit up. Limit use of a baby bouncer chair to around 20 minutes at a time and never leave your baby unattended in a baby bouncer.

Always use a baby bouncer chair on the floor – don’t be tempted to place it on a raised surface – and always fasten the harness and ensure it’s adjusted to fit your baby.

1. Best baby bouncer overall: Babymoov Graphik





A well-designed, classic baby bouncer that’s brilliant value for money

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 3.2kg | Suitable from: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: None

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Well-padded seat

✅ Simple to use ❌ Some babies might prefer more stimulation

The Babymoov Bouncer Graphik is a classic baby bouncer chair suitable from birth. The soft, fleecy seat offers good support for babies, and the removable head support is a handy extra for smaller babies who don’t yet have good head control. You can use this as a fixed baby seat or as a rocker, which means you can pop your baby in it when they need to kick off some energy as well as when it’s time to calm down before a nap or bedtime. The seat has multiple recline positions so you can adjust it as your baby gets tired or becomes more interested in seeing more of the world around them. The bouncer chair comes with an activity arch with a rattling bird toy. The the whole thing folds down compactly so it’s handy to store, while carry handles also make it easy to move with you from room to room. The cover can be removed for hand-washing.

“The seat itself features a really stylish graphic print, so this would look beautiful in any nursery,” says our tester Clemmie Millbank, mum to Felix, five weeks. “It’s also really easy to put together, adjust and then flatten down again for transporting around the house or popping in the car. The adjustable bar with the little toy bird is really sweet and kept my newborn entertained for a while.”

What stood out to Clemmie about this bouncer chair is the fact that it’s so practical for newborn babies. “Lots of bouncers are technically suitable from birth, but actually tend to be better suited for older babies, whereas this one is so well padded – and the headrest adds extra comfort and support – that my tiny five-week-old instantly loved it,” she says.

We’ve rated this the best baby bouncer chair because it’s well-designed and ideal for newborns and young babies, meaning you get brilliant value from the day your baby arrives. The toy arch is a lovely extra. Overall this feels like a high-quality product but it’s also reasonably priced – our tester was surprised at the price and expected it to be more expensive.

Read our full review of the Babymoov Bouncer Graphik

2. Best premium baby bouncer: Joie Sansa 2-in-1 Rocker

A self-rocking baby chair with a detachable portable rocking seat

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 7.36kg | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: 4 x 1.5v D

Pros Cons ✅ Self-rocking

✅ Comfy, padded seat

✅ Musical features ❌ Fiddly to assemble

The Joie Sansa 2-in-1 is an innovative baby seat that combines a baby rocker with a portable baby bouncer. You really do get two items here for the price of one, so although it’s an expensive option, it offers real value for money. It’s not an especially travel-friendly option but if you’re looking for a practical baby bouncer chair for long days at home with your little one whilst minding older siblings or even home-schooling during lockdown, this is an excellent choice. It also has a vibration mode and it plays nature sounds and lullabies.

Louisa Field, mum to Liv, two months, says: “If you have a baby that insists on being or rocked or bounced all day long, it’s a huge plus that this seat can do that for you and save your back. The sound of the machinery when it rocks is a bit loud – not sure why, as it’s only on the back-and-forth rocking, whereas the side-to-side mode is basically silent, but you can even set it it do both at the same time. If only the rocking motion was even faster – our baby would like that even more!”

Our tester particularly loved the self-rocking functionality. When you’ve got your hands full as a busy parent, you don’t always have your arms free to rock your baby endlessly, and even keeping your foot on the baby bouncer chair to keep it moving can be too much when you’re seriously multi-tasking. The beauty of the Joie Sansa 2-in-1 is the fact that you can adjust the movement to suit your little one, and then let it take care of itself – with close supervision, of course.

This an ideal baby chair for busy parents who want to invest in a seat that will keep their baby safe and entertained while they focus on other things, whether that’s attending to other children, tackling the laundry – or drinking a cuppa before it goes cold!

Read our full review of the Joie Sansa 2-in-1

3. Best budget baby bouncer: BabaBing Float Baby Bouncer



The perfect budget baby bouncer

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 1kg | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: None

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable

✅ Easy to use and assemble

✅ Lightweight and easy to move from room to room ❌ No ‘extras’ or special features

This classic baby bouncer is delightfully basic. There are no ‘bells or whistles’ – it’s just a simply-designed bouncer that allows your baby to gently bounce themselves by kicking their feet. But if you’re a fan of simple items of baby gear without complications or if you’re on a strict budget and don’t want to spend over the odds on an item that will be quickly outgrown, this is the one for you.

“The BabaBing bouncer is very easy to assemble with no faff involved, plus it has a super cute print and it’s light enough to move around the house with ease,” says Louisa Field, mum to Liv, two months. “We have a small flat so we wouldn’t choose anything bigger than this when it comes to shopping for a baby bouncer. Liv seemed comfortable enough in it, although it could perhaps have a little bit more ‘bounce’ to it – she’s so small that kicking her legs doesn’t actually make it move all that much yet. But she definitely liked being able to look up and out when sitting in this, so the height seems just right.”

Our tester also commented on how straightforward this baby bouncer is to use compared to other more complex designs. “You can use this straight out of the box with no fiddly assembly required, and that’s definitely a huge bonus when you have a newborn baby. On the downside, there are no special features or extra accessories, so it may be a bit too simplistic for gadget-loving parents or those who like baby gear with jazzy extras.”

The non-slip base is ideal for wooden floors, and the bouncer chair comes with a toy arch with toys included. So if you’re looking for a well-designed baby bouncer without any unnecessary frills, this is well worth considering. It’s a brilliant choice if you’re sticking to a budget and don’t want to waste cash on features you don’t really need. If all you’re after is a simple, stylish baby bouncer for those moments where you need to pop your baby somewhere safe, look no further.

4. Argos Chad Valley Jungle Friends Deluxe Baby Bouncer



A colourful, vibrating baby bouncer with toy bar

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 1.6kg | Suitable for: Birth – 9kg | Batteries required: 1 x C

Pros Cons ✅ Great value

✅ Entertaining toy bar

✅ Soothing vibration setting ❌ Tricky to store or transport

❌ Seat isn’t adjustable



This vibrating baby bouncer comes with a removable toy bar plus three hanging toys for your little one to bat at and reach for. The bright, colourful design is seriously cheerful and bound to appeal to babies. The cover is removable and machine washable which is a real bonus – even the gentlest of bouncing sessions can sometimes lead to milk making an unwelcome reappearance.

The vibration feature and the toy bar are the standout features according to our tester Clemmie Millbank, mum to Felix, two months. “This bouncer takes a little bit of putting together, but it’s really easy to do – it has a basic metal frame and a fabric seat that stretches over it and offers a nice, comfy hammock-like chair,” she says. “It’s also quite a small bouncer chair, so it’s ideal if you don’t have much space, although it’s a bit of a faff to pack down so not great for transporting or storing.”

This bouncer has a fixed seat, so you can’t adjust the recline setting, but the toy bar adds value. “My baby really loved the toy bar, which is bright and cheerful and comes with three different toys which Felix could actually reach and play with,” says Clemmie. “The toy bar is easy to remove too, so you can quickly pick your baby up without bashing their head on a dangly toy, and the three-point harness feels safe and secure. The vibration on the chair isn’t too strong and my baby seemed to find it quite soothing.”

This is the ideal baby bouncer chair for bargain-loving parents and those who are short on space.

5. Chicco Hoopla Baby Bouncer and Rocking Chair

A versatile bouncer chair that converts to a seat for older babies

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 3.4kg | Suitable for: Birth – 18kg (approx. four years)| Batteries required: None

Pros Cons ✅ Cute toy bar included

✅ Easy to fold and transport

✅ Versatile ❌ Doesn’t rock on its own

❌ Basic design



With a soft, padded seat and a toy arch with three hanging toys, this is a versatile baby bouncer chair that can be used as a seat for older children too. It converts from a static bouncer into a rocking chair and it’s quick and easy to fold, so it’s a good choice for travel use or if you plan to store it away at the end of the day. The seat has four recline settings so you can adjust it to suit your baby’s preference or energy level, and there are feet at the front which you can pop down to stop it rocking.

The standout feature, according to our tester Clemmie Millbank, mum, to Felix, six weeks, is how easy this is to fold away. “Of all the bouncers I tested, this was probably the most simple to pop up and fold down flat, and therefore really easy to take around the house or away with you in the car,” she says. “It has a really wide seat, which I imagine would be good if you wanted to use the second function as a chair for children over 12 months, but it also comes with a newborn insert and waist strap with crotch support, so it feels secure and snuggly for newborns too.”

Our tester generally prefers colourful fabrics and bright prints to the simple dark grey colour, but thinks lots of parents will love the simplicity of the design. “It’s more of a rocker than a bouncer,” she adds. “But the motion itself is quite strong, so it’s a good choice if your little one enjoys a decent sway.”

6. Mamas & Papas Wave Rocker

A rocking and vibrating baby chair that folds compactly – a good travel choice

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 2.2kg | Suitable for: Birth to six months | Batteries required: 3 x AA

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Comfy, padded seat

✅ Easy to use ❌ Limited rocking function



This plush baby bouncer has three seat recline settings and a gentle rocking motion. It comes with a head and neck support for younger babies, as well as a toy arch with hanging toys. This bouncer chair is especially easy to fold, so it’s a good choice for travel use or if you’re short on space and want to pop it away at the end of each day. This baby bouncer also has musical features – you can choose from four different melodies – and there’s also a vibration function that can help soothe and settle your baby.

“This was quick to put together and my baby fits snugly in it both lying down and sitting up,” says Louisa Field, mum to Liv, two months. “It’s super easy to adjust between the recline positions and it folds away neatly. It feels a bit too big for my baby at the moment – she looks like she is sitting on a throne! But perhaps the size will look right once she’s a little bigger. Personally, I prefer the bouncer chairs with a more rigorous rocking motion – this is more of a gentle bounce – but the overall design is simple and very stylish – it’s slightly Scandi-looking.”

Our tester’s little one wasn’t a huge fan of the vibrating function, but some babies love this feature. “She looked puzzled and unimpressed when I put on the vibrating function – and even more so by the tunes – so that wasn’t a huge success for us,” she says. Of course, you can switch these features off if your baby isn’t a fan, but they’re handy to have in the event that they help to soothe or entertain your baby.

If you’re looking for a mid-range bouncer chair that is easy to store when it’s not in use, or practical for popping in the car and taking with you to visit the grandparents, this is a good choice.

7. Maxi Cosi Kori

A super-stylish rocking baby chair that folds compactly

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 2.3kg | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: None

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish

✅ Lightweight

✅ Cosy padding ❌ Doesn’t rock well on carpet

❌ Tricky to adjust

The clean, contemporary design of this baby bouncer chair will appeal to style-loving parents – it’s definitely one for those who dislike garish colours and plasticky baby items. The wood frame and stylish, muted colours make it easy on the eye, but it’s also a practical choice. It’s really easy to fold, whether you want to take it with you on an overnight trip or just pop it out of sight when it’s not in use. It has three recline settings so you can adjust it to suit your baby, and it works as both a fixed chair and a rocker.

The standout feature for our tester Jill Bragg, mum to Grace, nine weeks is how easy this is to assemble and how neatly it folds for storage or transportation. “The rocker was very easy to assemble, which is great for a time-starved parent, and the subtle colour scheme of grey against wood makes this look classy and luxurious compared to other garish plastic rockers,” she says. “The frame is lightweight and folds up compactly so it’s great for storage and easy to transport. It has a padded newborn insert which held my newborn so securely that she relaxed enough into it to fall asleep quite a few times. The three point harness to strap the baby in was very easy to use and supported her well – it’s well padded, so the baby barely noticed I was securing her in.”

Our tester found adjusting the rocker tricky when her baby fell asleep. “It’s not very smooth to adjust so that frequently woke her up,” she says. “This worked well as a comfy seat for the baby to sit in, but as a rocker the movement is quite limited and proved tricky to ‘rock’ on rugs and carpet. There also isn’t any scope for independent rocking.”

To sum it up, this is a brilliant chair for settling a baby – the padding is very cosy for a newborn to watch the world go by – but if you’re looking for a rocker, this isn’t the one for you. “This blends into a room rather than taking over, which is a plus, but it doesn’t have any bells and whistles and needs to be manually rocked, so it’s quite basic in terms of functionality,” adds Jill.

8. Tiny Love Cozy Rocker Napper

A versatile seat that converts from a newborn napper to an upright baby bouncer

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 5.8kg | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: 3 x AAA

Pros Cons ✅ Rocking feature

✅ White noise setting

✅ Adjustable recline settings ❌ Fiddly to assemble

❌ Requires plenty of space



This cleverly-designed 3-in-1 baby chair converts easily from a seat to a reclining napper suitable for snoozing in. It has three recline positions and rocking functionality, plus an adjustable canopy helps to create a cozy environment for naps. It plays soothing music and can be set to vibrate as well. It also has a toy arm with two cute toys attached to encourage hand-eye co-ordination and the development of grasping skills.

“At first I didn’t like the Tiny Love Cozy Rocker Napper – it’s a pain to assemble (the instructions were clear enough but you can’t use it straight out of the box) and a lot bigger then expected, but I came to really love it and Liv was super happy and snug in it,” says Louisa Field, mum to Liv, two months old. “Liv was so cosy with the hood pulled up. She was happy to just hang out in the seated position or go down for a nap in the recline position. It’s quite creative/clever in the way it’s constructed.”

Our tester’s standout feature is how easy this is to rock with your foot. “This creates a comforting and soothing motion if the baby is unsettled, and it means you can sit and read, watch TV or do chores while the little one watches the toys rock back and forth,” she says. “I wasn’t a big fan of the music nor the vibration function – and nor was Liv – but she liked the lights. Unfortunately you can’t just have the lights without a lullaby and the sound quality just wasn’t good enough for me to bear it. It also plays white noise which was much more useful. The mattress seems comfy and allegedly you can take it out and wash it. I didn’t try this because it looked like you had to take quite a bit of it apart to get it out – but I guess doable if disaster strikes.”

If you’re investing in a baby bouncer chair for use from birth, this is a brilliant choice. The extra features are useful rather than gimmicky, and the ability to switch from a reclining mode to an upright seat is so handy as your baby grows. It’s bulky, so bear that in mind, but our tester thinks it could be a great purchase for a baby who has trouble sleeping.

9. Graco Move With Me

A vibrating swing seat with vibrating mode and musical features

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: | Suitable for: Birth to 9kg | Batteries required: 2 x AA and 4 x D

Pros Cons ✅ Five-speed swinging motion

✅ Easy to move from room to room

✅ Comfy newborn insert ❌ Bulky

❌ Learning all the controls takes time



This battery-operated baby swing seat has a five-speed side-to-side swaying setting as well as a two-speed vibration mode. It plays ten musical sounds and five natural sounds, and it has an audio input for a MP3 player, so you can play your own songs and recordings too. The seat has two recline settings and folds compactly, so it’s a good choice for easy transportation and storage. It comes with a detachable toy bar with two toys, and the cover is removable and machine washable.

“This chair has a super-cute star pattern with a cosy little canopy and two adorable star toys,” says Clemmie Millbank, mum to Felix Millbank, six weeks. “The seat is really nicely padded, with an extra cuddly newborn insert and a secure, five-point harness. It needs quite a few batteries, but that means the chair is totally portable – although you can also use the mains adaptor for the swinging motion and sounds. It also has a two-speed vibration setting, which seemed to instantly stop colicky crying.”

Our tester’s favourite feature is the swaying functionality. “It was the five speed side-to-side swaying motion which me (and my baby) really loved. It seemed to mimic a natural parent rock really well and instantly calmed my baby, eventually sending him off to sleep – always a win – and soothing him back to sleep if he stirred. I love that you can ramp up the speed of the sway, too, depending on your baby’s mood.”

This baby seat is ideal for babies who love being swayed and rocked, while our tester thinks tech-loving parents will love all the bells and whistles on this chair. The newborn insert and five-point harness make it feel extra-secure for new babies, but there’s plenty to ensure it helps keep older babies occupied.

10. Baby Bjorn Bouncer Bliss

An ergonomic baby bouncer that converts to a seat for older babies

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 2.1kg | Suitable for: Birth – two years / 13kg | Batteries required: None

Pros Cons ✅ Looks sophisticated

✅ Lightweight frame folds compactly

✅ Ergonomically designed ❌ Toy bay not included

This lightweight baby bouncer has a super-soft fabric seat and offers a natural rocking motion when your baby moves. It’s easy to fold, so you can move it from room to room or pop it in the car for overnight visits. The ergonomic design is supportive of your baby’s head, neck and back, while the fabric seat distributes your baby’s weight evenly. The bouncer chair has three recline settings so you can adjust it as your baby grows. This baby seat can be used for much longer than most – up to two years – so it represents value for money despite being one of the more expensive baby bouncers. The seat cover is removable and machine washable.

“This bouncer comes assembled so there’s no time wasted putting it together, which is great for a sleep-deprived parent,” says our tester Jill Bragg, mum to Grace, nine weeks old. “It also looks fantastic – the muted colours are a welcome alternative in a sea of garish baby paraphernalia. My daughter was very comfortable in this – the soft fabric and design supported her well and the mesh fabric was also very easy to wipe clean. It’s lightweight so it was easy to transport around the house – this was great as I could keep an eye on her as I moved the narrow frame from the kitchen to the bathroom easily. It is also very compact so we could store it behind the sofa when it wasn’t in use and it was easy to put in the car for a visit to my parents.”

This doesn’t come with a toy bar, although you can buy one separately. “It’s a shame this doesn’t come with a toy bar to provide any distraction as I can imagine as my daughter grows older she will need more stimuli,” adds Jill. “However, I think as she gets older this will come into its own as it will rock when she moves her arms and legs.”

This bouncer chair will suit parents who value style and function but are short on space, as the low key design doesn’t overpower a room. It’s cosy and supportive for newborns but can be used well into toddlerhood.