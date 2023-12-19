We tested the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow and it blows all other pillows out of the water

There's no denying it — despite its high price point, the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow is hands-down one of the most outstanding pregnancy pillows money can buy.

Designed by three female Norwegian chiropractors, this pillow is filled with tiny beads that cradle your growing belly, lower back, pelvis, knees, and ankles, and its unique adjustability and five-point support will ensure you sleep comfortably. Given that bbhugme also happens to be the makers of one of the best nursing pillows, it's no surprise that their pregnancy pillow has that same high quality we've come to know and love.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Kate Luff GoodtoKnow parent tester For this review, GoodtoKnow asked one of our parent testers to try out the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow while she was five months pregnant — and she couldn't have been happier with it. "Such a simple, yet smart and luxurious product - it blows other products I've used during this and my previous pregnancy completely out of the water," she told GoodtoKnow.

Designed to help you sleep comfortably throughout your pregnancy — whatever your body needs, whatever stage you're at, and whatever your personal sleeping preferences are from the first trimester and beyond — our parent tester Kate took this celeb fave for a spin and found it to be well worth its high price tag.

Price and availability

We're not going to lie — our eyes did water when we saw the price tag on the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow so we want to be upfront and say that this is a considered purchase that will be out of budget for some mums-to-be.

However, Kate makes a good point when she says "a good night's sleep is priceless and I'd rather spend on this than a few extra items of maternity clothing".

So yes, it is a big decision, but as you'll soon see this pillow has a lot going for it. If you're looking for a body pillow that will improve pregnancy sleep and relieve tension, this one is well worth considering.

(Image credit: bbhugme)

Design and features

Created by chiropractors to help you sleep comfortably with unique adjustability and five-point support, the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow has been designed to adjust to your body — giving you the exact level of firmness and support your unique body shape and bump needs from the first trimester and beyond - something that our tester Kate absolutely loved.

"The best feature is that you can adjust the amount of filling in the pillow by moving the adjustable 'pebble' clips at either side so you can have as much or as little support as needed - and it's so uncomplicated to do," she explains.

Filled with tiny BPA-free silicone pebbles, the pressure-relieving filling supports your legs, pelvis, belly, lower back, and ankles, and the jersey spandex outer works to keep you cool at night.

"The cotton and spandex blend is soft without causing night sweats, thanks to its breathability," says Kate, adding that "the pillow is very long so can use it to support the whole of your body".

Aside from the incredible level of support and customisation this pillow offers, Kate was thrilled with how easy it was to keep clean. "You can throw the outer cover in the washing machine and the pebbles in the dishwasher," she says.

Plus, if all of that has yet to win you over, the pillow comes with a travel bag, something that sounds like a small thing but can make your life a whole lot easier if you're going to be on the move a bit during your pregnancy or just want to keep your home clutter-free.

"I like the case, because it kept everything fresh when I travelled to my mother-in-law's for a visit and means that, when I'm finished using it for breastfeeding or supporting my baby, I can pack it neatly away and keep it looking good," Kate told Goodto.

(Image credit: bbhugme)

How we tested

We tested the pillow for several weeks during the fifth month of pregnancy

The pillow was put to good use during the night while sleeping and Kate now uses it postpartum to breastfeed her baby

As well as looking at the overall support this pillow offers, Kate also looked at how easy it was to adjust, its portability, and ease of cleaning

Things you won't find on the box

Unlike most pregnancy pillows where there isn't an awful lot of additional things to say, we really could talk for hours about the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow — and we're fairly certain there'd still be more to say after that!

One thing that isn't mentioned on the box is just how useful other members of your family may find this pillow. Now, we understand you're not going to want people stealing it while you're pregnant or nursing, but once you're out of those stages you may well want to hang onto it. It makes for a really wonderful travel pillow and if you have elderly relatives that visit often (or anyone with joint pain), the pillow can provide extra comfort and support when they're sitting on the sofa.

It's also worth noting that this pillow is quite weighty, tipping the scales at 2.1kgs. But, the stylish design and beautiful colours on offer (think dusty blues, pinks, and olives) mean you can proudly display this pillow on your bed or sofa without it looking bulky.

Who's it best for

We feel that the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow is ideal for any expectant mum looking for a pillow that offers adjustable firmness and unique shape versatility (it can be configured into C, U, I or L-shapes). Oh and did we mention how eco-friendly it is? It's true!

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Class 1 Certified (this means the materials are free from harmful substances), the raw materials are CO2 neutral and non-hazardous, plus they're also odor-free and have antibacterial and antifungal properties. If you want to ensure you and baby stay as healthy as possible during pregnancy, the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow gets a big tick on that front.

Finally, it's just a brilliant choice for side-sleeping and resting, relieving pressure on your back, belly, pelvis, knees and ankles so that you can get the comfy and restorative sleep that you need.

Need an alternative?

Although the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow has so much going for it, we're fully aware that in today's climate it's just not going to be a manageable purchase for so many of us. The great news is that for those of us who can't justify a £153 spend, there are so many other brilliant pregnancy pillows on the market that are cosy and comfortable.

And our top pick? The Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow (£49.99 at Dreamgenii). This dual-function pillow will support you through your pregnancy and beyond, moulding gently around your bump to create a snuggly cocoon that will give you the ultimate night-time comfort. Plus, when the baby arrives, use this 2-in-1 pillow to create a supportive feeding experience for you and your little one. All of that for less than £50? Now that's a pillow we can sleep easy with!