ChiccoDUO review

The ChiccoDuo baby bottle was put to the test for Goodto.com by Michele Malejki and her five-month-old baby, Alejo.

If you’re stuck choosing between a glass and plastic bottle, the ChiccoDUO could be for you - it's our best baby bottle in terms of glass and plastic combination options. Featuring an ultrathin layer of apparently unbreakable Invinci-Glass® and a sturdy plastic exterior, this bottle promises to have it all. The glass interior is perfect for parents who have health concerns about plastic bottles – plus it won’t stain, discolor, or develop a nasty aftertaste like plastic can over time. The tough plastic exterior means you don’t need to worry about older babies chucking bottles, and it also means the bottle is much lighter than regular glass bottles.

As bottles go, this one is pretty cutting-edge – it even was even listed as one of TIME Magazine’s best inventions of 2021. It’s made using breakthrough medical technology to permanently bond the glass to the plastic outer layer, with big claims that it won’t shatter or crack.

Baby Alejo tries out the bottle. (Image credit: Michele Malejki)

Design

With just three parts, our reviewer found this bottle speedy to assemble. ‘It fits together very easily, with no need for a lot of pushing and pulling – or to make the parts “click” together, as I’ve experienced with other bottles,’ says tester Michele Malejki, mom to five-month old Alejo.

Michele also found it easy to take apart and clean, both on the top rack of the dishwasher and in a pan of boiling water. But it should be noted that the ChiccoDUO is one of the few bottles we tested that isn’t suitable for microwave sterilization. So if you’re a fan of quick and easy microwave sterilization bags, you may want to try another brand of bottle.

Comfort and features

One of the things online reviewers of this bottle rave about is the nipple. The award winning ‘Intui-Latch’ design is supposed to position the baby’s mouth and tongue into a very natural shape. Plus, the texture is designed to mimic skin and help little mouths stay latched.

‘My son really enjoyed drinking from this bottle,’ says Michele. ‘The flow was perfect and he didn’t spit up at all. Plus, there was never any issues with leakage.’

One thing Michele was less keen on was the bottle’s chunkier design. ‘It was harder for Alejo to hold,’ she says. ‘I’d definitely prefer a bit of a narrower design.’

Value for money

The ChiccoDuo doesn’t exactly come cheap. With newborns feeding eight-plus times a day, choosing this as your go-to bottle could end up being a pricey option.

‘I actually don’t think that the ChiccoDUO is great value for money,’ says Michelle. ‘I prefer a bottle to be around $5-6 a bottle – that is what I have historically purchased them for.

But a factor to consider is durability. Plastic-lined bottles often don’t last as long because the lining can become ’foggy’ or smelly with multiple washes. The ChiccoDUO’s high-quality glass and premium materials mean the bottles themselves should stand the test of time (although nipples need replacing every few months, or at the first sign of wear and tear).