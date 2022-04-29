Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keen to know more about the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor? This nifty device features sleep safety and danger zone alerts. This means you can monitor your baby to toddler and get peace of mind at all times.

The Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor earned a place in our roundup of the best baby monitors for 2022. In this review, we take a closer look at some of its clever features.

In the box, you’ll find a high-definition smart camera and all the attachments you need to fix the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor to the cot bars or have it floor standing. You will need to pair your smartphone with the baby monitor to make the most of the app and clever camera features.

How we tested

Our review of the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor is based on feedback from our parent tester. We asked Daniel Macdonald, father to two-year-old Arlo, to give the Cubo Ai a try and tell us what it was like to use.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

The Cubo Ai Smart Baby Monitor has an impressive offering. It promises to grow with your child. It not only does a good job of monitoring your baby from newborn, but the smart kit will grow with your child up to 5 years old. You’ll find an HD camera in the box that is adorably designed to look like a little bird. This can be attached to the crib to give you a bird’s-eye view of your child, but there’s also a floor and mobile stand included in the box.

Our tester Daniel thought the variety of options was useful, particularly if you have a curious toddler and you need to get the camera out of their reach. At first our parent tester Daniel found all the attachments a little overwhelming to put together. But once he got to grips with the instructions, he found the setup simple.

Functionality

In the kit, you get a 1080p High-Definition video stream of your child, which beams directly onto a dedicated Cubo app on your smartphone. While it doesn’t come with a secondary parent unit, the smart app means it comes loaded with lots of – potentially useful – sleep analytics.

Our parent tester liked the fact that this gives you flexibility when you’re on the go and your child is perhaps being looked after by the babysitter or grandparents and you want to ‘check in’. You can also share access with up to 7 people, which means multiple users that you choose can get access to the app footage of your child. Daniel also found pairing the camera and smart app very straightforward.

After a few hiccups with the camera disconnecting and unpairing with the smart app, things seemed to iron out and Daniel found the baby monitor and its features easy to use and reassuring. Daniel also found the sleep analytics quite interesting. It could tell him how many times his child woke up in the night. the app has built-in lullabies to soothe babies back to sleep should they awake.

Best features

Co-created by a pediatrician, the Cubo Ai is designed to alert you in real-time should your baby’s mouth or nose be covered. It will also let you know instantly if your baby is face down. While this can be very reassuring, Daniel was quick to note that if you have a particularly wriggly baby that refuses to sleep on their back, you may be regularly notified by the app, which could prove annoying. In theory, however, this is a very useful and unique feature of the Cubo Ai.

The baby monitor comes with a cry detection feature, and you can adjust the sensitivity on the app – a useful feature, according to our tester. There’s also a nightlight, temperature and humidity detection, and two-way audio so you can use your voice to soothe your baby back to sleep without entering the room. With a two-year-old, Daniel found the ‘danger zone’ alerts particularly effective. He could set the ‘danger zone’ on the app to monitor certain areas in the room and if Arlo got out of bed and went past this area Daniel received an alert on his smartphone, which he found very useful – particularly when sleep training at bedtime.

Value for money

If you’re willing to spend a little more on a baby monitor with additional features, the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor is a brilliant buy. At £289 it’s on the higher end of the price budget, but it’s a design that is going to grow with your child so you’ll get your money’s worth. Not only does it have useful monitoring features for babies, but the ‘danger zone’ feature will help you keep track of your child as they start to move around more. The Cubo Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor has special features to let you know if your toddler is on the move away from their bed or cot and for this feature alone, we think it’s worth the spend.

