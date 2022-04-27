Pros
- Bird's-eye view of baby
- Zoom and night vision modes
- Sleep tracking and trends info
Cons
- Smart use only - no dedicated parent unit
- It's expensive
Looking for a smart baby monitor that gives a crystal clear picture of your child in their cot? If so, read our in-depth Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor review below to find out why this could be the baby monitor to go for.
How we tested the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor
Our review of the Nanit Pro is based on feedback from our parent tester Rachel, mum to three- month-old Freya. We asked Rachel to try out the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor and share her thoughts on the design, functionality, and its best features.
Design
Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes
Functionality
Best features
With AES 256-bit data encryption, the Nanit Pro Camera will give you a secure picture of your baby straight to an app on your smartphone. It doesn’t come with a separate parent unit, so you will need to download the app on your smartphone or tablet to make use of its best features. You can also let multiple users download the app and get access with your permission. This means you and your partner and the grandparents can all get access.
Rachel was particularly impressed at how many features the app provides. Included in the price of the Nanit Pro Camera is a year’s free insights service. ‘When I registered with the app I had access to a lot of sleep tracking tips and breathing motion data,’ says Rachel. ‘This comes in useful when you’re obsessing about sleep in the early days! When Freya was wearing the breathing band I could tell how many breaths she had per minute. I could also analyse her sleep data with the app telling me the exact moment she fell asleep.’
‘The app has details such as total time slept in the night, how many times I had to go into to her in the night, and overall sleep efficiency. The app collates all the milestones and even shares them in a digital scrapbook in the app that you can share with others.’
Value for money
With crystal-clear bird’s eye footage of your child, breathing information, and personalised sleep data, the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor is jam-packed with special features. If you’re looking for a smart baby monitor option with lots of useful sleep insights, it’s a design worth taking a close look at. You can currently find the Nanit Pro wall mounted camera online priced from £284, but you’ll have to pay a little more for the floor-standing option at £379.
Verdict
The Nanit Pro Camera has all the benefits of the Nanit Plus Camera with some useful extras such as a breathing band included in the price. It also has a higher resolution camera and an upgraded chip for extra security. While it's a premium priced purchase, if you're after a floor standing camera that gives exceptional bird's eye view footage of your child and delivers it straight to your camera, we think this is a brilliant buy.