Graco Swift Fold Highchair Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a highchair that offers practicality and convenience without blowing the budget, the Swift Fold Highchair from baby brand Graco will appeal to you. The highchair is packed with features to make mealtimes enjoyable for babies as well as fuss-free for parents. It's our best budget buy in our guide to the best highchairs (opens in new tab).

Some of its standout features include nine height adjustments, three recline positions and two front wheels to easily move it from room to room. It also has a one-hand removable tray and a dishwasher-safe removable tray insert. The highchair offers a one-handed fold to make it easy to store away, even when holding your baby. To make things even easier, it also comes ready straight out of the box.

Our parent tester, Michelle Morgan Davies, and her son Finn, 18 months, put the Swift Fold Highchair through its paces.

Michelle was impressed by numerous aspects of the highchair, including how convenient it was to set up and use, as well as its aesthetic qualities.

'The ideal customer for this high chair is a family with a large living area or open plan family room where the high chair can be part of the stylish contemporary interior design,' she told us.

'If comfort and safety is a priority for your family, this chair will offer both for a number of years, seeing baby through from early weaning to preschool.'

Credit: (Image credit: Graco)

Design

Weighs: 10.1kg | Age: Six months to three years

The Swift Fold is designed to be as easy as possible for parents to use, as well as to make mealtimes comfortable and fun for little ones. Michelle liked that the highchair was so easy to set up, and felt it had been made especially with busy parents in mind.

'The Graco Swift Fold came already assembled in a large box so after removing some protective wrapping we were able to put it straight up without needing tools or to follow instructions,' she told us.

'This is great for busy parents. After we practised a few times we were able to master the one-handed fold and found it to be smooth and easy to operate with satisfying clicks to let you know you'd done it right! My husband found it a bit trickier as a leftie but got the hang of it quickly.'

Michelle was also impressed by the look and style of the highchair, adding that it has a high-end, premium feel to the design. 'The matte two-tone grey plastic is contemporary and neutral to suit most interiors.'

'The weight of the item and safe, sturdy legs make it feel like less of a temporary bit of kit that's in your house because of necessity and more of a bespoke piece of furniture that will adapt as your baby grows,' she adds.

Comfort and features

Thanks to its nine height adjustments and three recline positions plus the usual five-point harness, the Swift Fold can easily be adapted for your home as well as your baby’s age and comfort.

Michelle praised the practicality and efficiency of this highchair, as well as its 'sturdy build' and 'attractive design'.

'The padded chair cushion looks like it's a smart textured fabric but is actually wipe-clean which is convenient for spills,' she adds. 'It can also be machine washed. The insert for younger babies is washable too and is a lovely soft material. The tray is extra large with the choice of having a cup holder and sections for different foods or just one large table.'

The build of the highchair feels sturdy and solid, which Michelle found reassuring for the toddler stage. 'If they are having a tantrum or trying to rock, it couldn't topple,' she explains. 'The wheels on the frame also make it easy to move around despite its weight.'

Value for money

The Graco Swift Fold sits at the more affordable side of the highchair market, and Michelle feels it offers excellent value for money considering its sturdiness, functionality and overall look.

'For the price it is excellent value due to the quality, weight and longevity of the high chair,' she says. 'Baby can recline and drink a bottle at six months old and then in the toddler years, you can adjust the settings so they can join you at the table without their tray. The legs can also be adjusted so they can pull up to a coffee table or join in with a picnic.'

Overall, our tester would recommend the Graco Swift Fold to anyone with enough space to accommodate it. 'It's a safe, smart and comfortable chair that will last through the baby and toddler stages,' she concludes. 'I'd buy this high chair to enjoy seeing my baby in a stylish and comfortable seat while they explore new foods.'

You might also like...

The Graco Swift Fold highchair is the best budget buy in our best highchair guide according to our parent reviews. You might also like to read our Mamas and Papas Juice review (opens in new tab) - we named it the best highchair overall. Or take a look at our Stokke Tripp Trapp review (opens in new tab) - that gets our vote as the best premium highchair. And if you're shopping around for baby kit you might also be interested in our other baby product reviews.