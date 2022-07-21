Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An iconic highchair beloved of celebrities and influencers, the Tripp Trapp chair, by Norwegian brand Stokke, is showing no signs of waning in popularity. We put it to the test for our guide to the best highchairs (opens in new tab) and named it the best premium buy. Available in a huge range of colours from neutral to eye-catching the chair is instantly recognisable thanks to its simple, sleek Scandi lines and fuss-free silhouette.

In a world of throwaway baby products that only last months or, at most, a couple of years, the Tripp Trapp’s big selling point is that it can last a lifetime. Its solid construction means it can be reconfigured to make a chair suitable for an adult weighing up to 136 kgs. And with the addition of a newborn set (sold separately), you can start using this chair from the day your baby is born.

Our parent tester, Grace Holliday, and her seven-month-old daughter put the Tripp Trapp chair to the test, saying they had been recommended it by friends who were still using it well beyond their children’s babyhood.

'Friends who took the plunge on the Tripp Trapp before I did reassure me that they truly did use it for years to come,' she told us. 'One woman with a five-year-old and an eight-year-old says her girls use theirs to this day!'

Design

Weighs: 6.471kg | Age: Birth to adult

The Tripp Trapp’s big selling point is its clean, simple and Scandi design, with an adjustable seat and footplate to make sure your child is comfortable at any age. The fact it comes in so many colours means you’re pretty much guaranteed a perfect match for your home. Made with strong beech wood, the chair is designed to last a lifetime.

Grace appreciated the attractive look of the highchair and found that her daughter seemed very comfortable sitting in it.

'I was sent the white version to test, which does look lovely, and I like that the additional pieces match in colour, aside from the harness which is beige,' she commented. 'Altogether, the chair looks great: it is not ugly to look at, and there are no unsightly plastic or metal legs.'

If you're feeling bold, however, you could choose a bright colour instead, as there are 12 colour ways to choose from in total, including Sunflower Yellow, Serene Pink and Soft Mint. Alternatively, Black, Natural and Walnut are also available for a more adult appearance.

'Another nice touch is the fact that you can have the chair personalised with a child's name, which would be a lovely gesture if the chair was a gift for a special little one. This is a complimentary service, and there is space for up to 14 characters, however, it's worth noting that doing so renders the chair non-refundable and non-returnable.

Comfort and features

After a slightly fiddly start building the chair with the help of an Allen key, Grace tested out the chair alongside the baby seat, harness and tray, which are sold separately.

Comparing her daughter’s comfort to a cheaper brand of highchair that she had used previously, Grace commented that she seemed a lot more comfortable in the Tripp Trapp.

'Even after the first use I find myself looking forward to feeding time a little more,' she commented. 'I think this is mostly because our baby seems so comfortable in the seat, and sits happily for longer than she ever did in her other seat.'

As for clean-up after feeding, the tray earns a few brownie points in being easy and quick to wipe up. 'I also really appreciate that when feeding time is over and I push the chair to one side, it blends into our other furniture and decor seamlessly,' adds Grace.

'Only time will tell if I'm still using it with my daughter when she is five or eight, like my friend, but I can definitely see that it is a likely possibility.'

Value for money

While the Stokke promises more longevity than any other highchair, it charges for this benefit, with the chair itself costing £219, and all the additions, such as the baby set, cushion, tray, newborn set, harness and more all costing a pretty penny.

Grace noted the high price of the additional products, and recommended looking for bundle options online if you are interested in purchasing the Tripp Trapp.

'The chair itself, which retails at £219, is the centre piece, but for my seven-month-old, I also needed the baby seat, a tray, and a harness,' she explains.

At the time of testing, these cost £52, £54 and £29 respectively. Stokke do sometimes run special offers where bundling items together means a discount, so buying at the right time could be a savvy move if the cost feels prohibitive.

However, if you’re in the market to buy a luxury product, Grace recommends the Tripp Trapp thanks to its aesthetic qualities and comfort.

'If you want a premium product, this highchair will hit the mark,' she adds. 'It looks great and it is comfortable for baby or child.'

Who would she recommend it to? 'This is for someone looking for a feeding chair for life, that will blend seamlessly with their interior decor and offer a comfortable and safe seating option for a variety of ages.'

