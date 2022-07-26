Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re fed up of baby products that only seem to last a few months, the Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair will certainly appeal to you. Designed to last from weaning till eight years old, the design packs three chairs into one: a high chair, a toddler chair and a big kid stool, making it our choice of one of the best high chairs (opens in new tab) you can buy.

A comfy seat pad means children will be supported and cosy and there’s an adjustable three-position footrest and a removable, adjustable tray insert to support little ones as they grow.

The Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair was tried out by our parent tester Melissa Hernández alongside her son George, 10 months.

Melissa loved the sleek look of the chair, saying: 'It has a designer, quality feel and a great choice of materials which makes it all the more special, plus it is very practical too.'

Credit: (Image credit: Koo-di)

Design

Weighs: 6.05kg | Age: Six months to eight years

Made of whitewashed wood and leatherette fabrics, this highchair is chic and stylish while remaining practical. The fabrics are all easy to wipe clean, while the tray is dishwasher-safe. The highchair is available in two colours, ‘Rain Cloud’, a dark grey, and ‘Spring Water’, which is a lighter grey.

Melissa was bowled over by the chair’s design, saying it fits stylishly into her home. She also appreciates the chair’s ability to transform and grow with a child.

'It looks great, is stylish and comes in lovely colourways which are very on-trend without being flashy and standing out too much,' she comments.

'You are getting a 3-in-1 product that can be adapted and used for many years. Its compact design can go from a classic high chair to a toddler seat and then a stool with a removable harness.

'It’s not clunky, doesn’t have huge parts and fits in nicely with normal-sized chairs.'

Comfort and features

As well as the sleek look and transformative abilities of the highchair, Melissa also likes how easy it is to use and clean.

'I love the look of the highchair and the way it fits in so well with the rest of my kitchen,' Melissa adds.

'It is very easy to follow the instructions to put it together and take the tray on and off when in use.

'The highchair is also very easy to clean and a good height and size. The wheels at the back make it easy to move around or out of the way when necessary.

'The tray can go straight into the dishwasher and the straps can be removed and put into the washing machine.

'I love that the seat pad makes it comfortable for my son and because of the height of the highchair he can feel like he is part of the family and sit at the table which makes a real difference to his dining experience.

'When the tray is removed the highchair can be tucked right under the table.'

Value for money

At £165, the Koo-di Tiny Taster 3-in-1 Highchair is a more expensive option, but parents looking for a product that will stand the test of time and adapt with their child may well consider it worth the price tag.

Melissa feels that the fact the highchair has high-quality materials and the ability to last until her child is eight years old makes it worth the expense.

'It feels like a timeless well-made product,' she adds. 'Every piece fits together really well.

'Someone who likes stylishly designed products would love this highchair, as well as someone who is trying to use less plastic as part of it is made of wood.

'This would also appeal to someone who is looking for a product that will last and can adapt as their child grows.'

You might also like:

You might also be interested in our review of the Mamas and Papas Juice high chair, which we rated the best high chair overall in our buying guide.

And if you're kitting out the nursery for a new arrival, you might be interested in our other baby product reviews.