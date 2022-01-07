Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 10.9kg | Age: 0-6 months

The Lua bedside crib is designed so that you can sleep safely with your baby close to you.

Our parent tester, Grace, says she couldn’t imagine wanting to stop watching her newborn long enough to fall asleep at first. ‘As it turns out, the utter exhaustion handles that,’ she says. ‘But the second element that made all the difference was using a bedside crib. It allows me to wrap my daughter’s hand around my index finger as we both fall asleep.’

The Lua is the first bedside cot from Mamas & Papas. Grace says it’s clear the brand has picked up on what works in similar products that have come before. ‘However, while harnessing those core features, they’ve also created something much more aesthetically pleasing than the clunky, cumbersome eyesores that some bedside cots turn out to be.’

One word of caution – the Lua requires assembly. This requires a bit of patience. ‘My husband and I tried to wing it without the instructions but failed pretty miserably,’ says Grace.

‘As both sides of the cot can be pulled down manually, you have to adjust the internal mechanisms to allow the sides to stay in place. The legs attach easily but come set at their lowest level. This means the plastic clips must be manipulated correctly to lift it to your preferred level. We raised the legs to level six, its top-level, which sits comfortably beside our bed. It’s a bonus to know that the crib can also be adjusted for babies with reflux.’

The storage shelf, which comes rolled up, needed a bit more attention. ‘It must be attached the right way around,’ explains Grace. The integrated pockets are useful for storing nappies and the like. But they need to be on the bottom, not the top, to give the cot its sturdiness.

‘Once assembled, we were initially concerned that the crib rocked back and forth a little. If you knocked the cot with your hip while walking past it, it wouldn’t stay still. As a result, it’s not quite as sturdy as I expected.’

But as they got to grips with the Lua bedside crib, our tester says she came to appreciate the fact that its lightness makes it genuinely portable. ‘Even a few weeks post c-section, I find it easy to move,’ she says.

‘It’s narrow enough to fit through doorways pretty easily. This means you can move it from room to room as needed through the day without a great deal of faff. There is also the handy option of removing the bassinet. I’ve done this on a few occasions so our baby can sleep downstairs with us.’

‘Down the line, I imagine this crib will work well in my home office with the sides up. It also means the cot lives up to its claims as being suitable for travel. And it comes with a travel bag.’