We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Comfortable

Clever design

Multi-purpose Cons Heavy

Pricey but an investment buy

Darryl Baker and her 10-month-old daughter Cole tested the Nuna Sena Aire Travel Cot to see if it was worth flying off with.

The Nuna Sena Aire Travel Cot is as impressive as it sounds: clever design, multi-functional and with an emphasis on comfort. ‘My baby was on cloud nine – quite literally – in this cot,’ said Darryl, who reviewed it for our travel cots buying guide. The cot comes with two levels: a higher, newborn insert means you can easily lift very little ones in and out, while the lower level works for older children or as a playpen.

Luxury was certainly in mind and the travel cot has a slick design and a thick, padded mattress. While Darryl found the cot to be quite heavy and thought it would be difficult to use if you were lacking in space in your car boot, she believed it was worth it’s £200-plus price tag. It’s ‘the Rolls-Royce of travel cots,’ she said.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £230

Weighs: 10kg | Age Range: Birth to 3 years

Design

Unlike others on the market, the Nuna Sena Aire Travel Cot is genuinely easy to pop open and fold away again. This is because of its zig-zag leg design, which means it pushes into place and can be folded away with one hand. ‘Anyone who’s ever had a fight with a travel cot will appreciate how superior this function is,’ said tester Darryl. The sides have a stylish black/grey mesh design so your baby is always easy to see while also being cocooned.

The mattress that comes with it is lovely and padded, which again sets it apart from the hard surfaces many babies sleep on with other travel cots. The finishing touch? An organic cotton sheet is included which is soft and gentle, especially on allergy-prone skin. The only downside that our tester found was how big it is. ‘Its large size and considerable weight will cause issues if you have limited space or are travelling alone,’ she said. ‘A large duffle-like bag is provided, but I found it quite heavy and had my husband handle it.’

Comfort and features

The standout feature of this travel cot is that it has a smaller bassinet upper section which is perfect for newborns and means you don’t have to bend down into the cot. Darryl thought this idea was ‘genius’. When your baby gets bigger – or if you want to use it as a playpen – this upper section can be removed.

In terms of comfort, our tester could not find fault. Using a travel cot can often mean broken sleep even when the baby is sleeping through, but not with this cot and its emphasis on comfort really pays off. ‘This really is luxury; in fact, my toddler looked on with a hint of envy when she had to sleep on a sofa bed during a recent night away,’ she said. ‘The Air design claims to provide “unparalleled relaxation” and if my 10-month-old could talk, she’d agree.’

Value for money

At over £200, the Nuna Sena Aire sits in the premium travel cot category and Darryl joked that, if you’re off on holiday, ‘this luxury product deserves a luxury destination!’

It is a really clever and comfortable travel cot though, and it has a price that reflects this. Darryl said that it would suit parents for whom budget and space isn’t an issue and who need a great bed for their baby while away from home. The fact that the newborn insert can be removed and it can be transformed into a playpen for older children means that it can be used when you get home from your travels too.

You might also like to read our Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot review – it’s our pick of the best travel cot overall, according to our parent reviews. And don’t forget to check out the rest of our baby product reviews.