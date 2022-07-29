Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Promising a grand total of five distinct functions is a bold move on Babymoov's part, but this machine really does do it all, which is why it's earned the top spot in our guide to the best baby food makers (opens in new tab).

While most baby food makers offer just steaming and blending functions, the Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker can also reheat and defrost food, and sterilise bottles, dummies and toys.

The brand hasn't scrimped on its looks either, with the blue and copper a distinctive but attractive choice. Both the steamer and blender can be used in tandem, so there is no waiting around for one function to finish. This all means that not only can you batch-cook large quantities at once, but you can also finish the job in half the time it might take on a one-jug competitor.

Credit: (Image credit: Nutribaby)

Design

Weighs: 2.98kg | Suitable from: 6 months+

This food maker doesn’t just blend and steam, it also reheats, defrosts and sterilises. As such, it’s to be expected that doing so is going to need a few more bells and whistles, and all of these additional functions come at the expense of surface space; it measures about 32cm wide, so about the size of a large ruler, and around 20cm deep.

Despite that, none of that is wasted space. On the left sits a three-tier steamer, a-top the water tank, on the right sits a generously sized jug, and the digital console with a large display and a holder for the included matching spatula is in the centre.

However, the machine is genuinely lovely to look at, in a navy blue and copper colourway; the outer copper parts even have a subtle sheen to them. As such, while it might take up space, you won’t resent it doing so.

Comfort and features

The Nutribaby(+) XL is generously sized in all the right places; namely, the three-tier steam baskets which can hold a total of 2,200mls, and the 700ml blender jug. Babymoov claims this to offer a whole week's worth of pre-made meals for a baby, something I would agree with.

I like that my ingredients can be separated out across three tiers, though as I get to grips with the machine I need a bit of time figuring out which produce to place in which section. There are symbols inside the steaming bowl that indicate which products are suitable. You can also remove the dividing trays to make one large steaming section.

Symbols are a running theme with this blender, and while it looks arguably more attractive, I do wish the functions on the central console were captioned too. I needed to invest some time and patience in learning what each did. However, they are logically laid out and soft, and easy to press.

Handy additional features include an alarm that sounds if there is not enough water for steaming and a light that indicates when it's time to descale.

Value for money

The Nutribaby(+) XL is in the upper price bracket for food makers, but thanks to its ability to do so many different things it's excellent value for money. For this reason, it takes our top spot as the best baby food maker overall.

It renders additional cooking and sterilising equipment obsolete, and its variety makes it futureproof, promising years of use even once the weaning stage is over.

It is also clever that both sides of the machine can be used at once, speeding up the whole process and being able to come back to two jobs completed at once! While there are a lot of pieces to wash once you’re done, everything aside from the electrical centre console is dishwasher safe.

You might also like to read our other baby product reviews (opens in new tab).