Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla face added heartache as they’re forced to spend an emotional anniversary apart.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been forced to spend their engagement anniversary apart after Charles tested positive for Covid-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were due to mark 17 year anniversary of their engagement.

There is added heartache in store for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla who have been forced to spend an emotional anniversary apart after Charles contracted Coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales was forced to pull out of his planned official royal engagements this week after Clarence House confirmed he had tested positive for Covid.

Prior to Charles testing positive, he had been with Camilla at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum but the couple was soon parted upon Charles’ positive result.

Clarence House confirmed Camilla has tested negative.

But Charles’ self-isolation comes in an untimely manner as Charles and Camilla were celebrating their 17th year since their engagement on 10th February.

After many years together, the news Camilla and Charles were to marry was finally revealed to the public on February 10, 2005 after Charles proposed.

At the time, a statement from the Queen, read, “The Duke of Edinburgh and I are very happy that The Prince of Wales and Mrs Parker Bowles are to marry.

“We have given them our warmest good wishes for their future together.”

Charles is currently self-isolating and is likely to do this away from his wife in order to prevent her from catching the virus.

This likely means the royals are set for heartbreak as any plans the couple may have had to mark their engagement anniversary on the day, or over the coming weekend are also likely cancelled now.

This is because England’s Covid rules state “if you’ve tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), you usually have to self-isolate for 10 full days.”

It is the second time he has fallen ill with the deadly virus, the first being back in March 2020.

The tweet reads, “This morning [February 10] The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

It’s also understood that the Queen is being closely monitored for Covid, after it was revealed she had been in contact with her son in the days leading up to the positive test.