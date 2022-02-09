We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has heartache in store as he’s set to face pain that will strike a ‘sour note’.

The Duke of Sussex could bump into Kristen Stewart at the Oscars after the shock nomination for her Princess Diana role in the film Spencer.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have been invited to attend the Oscars this year with his wife Meghan Markle, but in doing so heartache is in store for him after actress Kristen Stweart was nominated for an award for depicting Prince Harry’s mother the late Princess Diana in controversial movie Spencer.

As a result, the Prince, should he choose to attend, won’t be able to avoid the ‘Diana awkwardness’ with Kristen unless he chooses to miss the ceremony altogether.

It’s understood that attending the Oscars could help him and Meghan crack Hollywood but Harry and Meghan turned down the offer to present an award at the 2020 ceremony so their attendance at this year’s bash still hangs in the balance.

The Oscars return on 27th March, with A-list guests set to pack into the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood. The proceedings will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

On the night, Kristen Stewart will see herself competing against fan-favorites such as Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”). “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” scored 12 and 10 nominations, respectively.

The first-look of Kristen as Princess Diana was revealed in January last year and the film focuses on a Christmas weekend that the royal family spent together in 1991, portraying the strain on Princess Diana and Prince Charle’s marriage.

This is understandably a difficult watch for Prince William and Prince Harry, who just last year unveiled a memorial statue for Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

A source reports that Prince Harry did not like the film for its darker portrayal of his mum and does not want to meet Kristen.

Speaking to OK! US, the insider claimed that the movie “struck a sour note” with Harry, adding, “He’s pretty appalled by the film.”

During publicity for the film, Kristen spoke out about her thoughts on the monarchy and the relationship between the two royal brothers.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she explained that she believed the world of royalty is a “complicated issue”.

The Spencer actress believed that both Harry and William mirror their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in various ways.

She claimed that while the brothers are on “two sides” neither of them are “right or wrong” as they both continue to spread positivity throughout the world.

She added, “Diana’s legacy is walking and talking. They’re both very clearly examples of two sides. And I don’t think either is right or wrong … I think that both of hose boys function so positively in the world. I see her in them and—it’s funny, it’s a weird word to use—as a fan, as somebody who’s really been obsessively watching [Diana], it’s really nice to see.”