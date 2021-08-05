We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beyoncé has paid tribute to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday with a sweet message and the cutest childhood throwback snap.

The Beyoncé.com web-page takeover sees a sweet throwback snap of Meghan at the top of the landing homepage with the words ‘Happy Birthday Meghan Markle’ written beside it.

The Duchess and the Formation singer were first spotted rubbing shoulders at the London Premier of The Lion King back in 2019, when Beyonce was heard greeting her ‘Hello, my princess’.

And ever since their friendship has strengthened, with Beyoncé praising Meghan’s ‘courage and leadership’ following her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 4o yesterday released her own official video to mark a special project – 40×40 – in which she urged 40 of her closest friends to give up 40 minutes of their own time to mentor women going back into the workplace.

And it was also a momentous birthday for Meghan as the royal family hinted that they’ve built bridges with the Duchess by posting birthday messages on social media.

Co-biographer of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie tweeted, ‘A message from the Queen. @Beyonce sends 40th birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan via her official website…’ as he shared a screengrab of the webpage with his followers.

And fans are seriously impressed. One wrote, ‘Is it even your birthday if Birthday blogger Beyoncé doesn’t wish you a Happy Birthday?’

Another fan put, ‘OMG!!!!!! Beyoncé wished Meghan a Happy birthday! #TrueRoyalty’

And a third fan noted, ‘Beyoncé’s 40th birthday is exactly one month to the day from Meghan’s.’

Meanwhile, Meghan has been a life-long fan of the former Destiny’s Child singer. She used to pot tributes on her now-deleted Instagram account.

You can watch the moment they met in the video below…

And in February 2019, Beyoncé gave a nod to Meghan during a recorded acceptance speech for the BRIT Awards and it featured a painting of Meghan wearing a crown.