We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beyoncé has praised 'rule breaker' Meghan Markle as she shows her support for the Duchess following that bombshell Oprah interview.

Beyoncé has praised the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘courage’ as she publicly supports the former actress following her Oprah Winfrey interview.

The singer, 39, has reached out to the Duchess on her website much to the delight of fans, after meeting the Sussexes in 2019

In other royal news, Meghan Markle has responded to claims she ‘bullied’ staff at Kensington Palace

Beyoncé has publicly praised Meghan Markle for speaking out in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan and Prince Harry took part in an explosive ‘tell-all’ interview in which it was claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed ‘concern’ about ‘how dark’ baby Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Meghan and Harry also opened up about Archie not being given a royal title, the media backlash they faced in the spotlight, and their move to their new LA home after stepping back from royal life.

Beyoncé praises Meghan Markle by posting a photo of herself and her husband Jay-Z meeting Prince Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere in 2019 on her website beyonce.com and captioned it, ‘Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.’

Meanwhile, as Beyoncé praises Meghan Markle, just hours before, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson slammed Piers Morgan for storming off Good Morning Britain after clashing with Alex Beresford.

The tense argument broke out after Alex challenged Piers for continuously “trashing” Meghan Markle on the breakfast show. Things got heated as Alex went on to question Piers’ recent comments on the interview.

Piers has faced heat from the public after claiming that Meghan’s reports of her mental health struggles were untrue and expressing fury over how she and Harry spoke about the Royal Family. “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” he said live on air after watching the interview.

Video of the Week

And Beyonce’s mum was having none of it. She shared the footage and wrote beside it, ‘So Piers Morgan stormed off because he can dish it out but he can’t take it!!!! Is he 5 years old or what!!!!!!! No concern for Archie whatsoever!!! Looks to me like he’s saying. “How dare this black man reprimand me. On national tv. Only I can do that” “‘I can drag Meghan But you cannot call me out!!!” Morgan has always felt superior White and British at that!!! !!! He has always felt his White privilege!!’

‘He is showing his true colours literally!!!!’