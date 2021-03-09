We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Buckingham Palace have released a statement on behalf of the Queen, addressing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The statement from the Palace expressed Her Majesty’s ‘concern’ over the race issues raised in the interview, explaining that they would be dealt with in private and adding that ‘some recollections may vary’.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said to Oprah during the interview.

When asked the name of the person who had made the comments, Meghan responded, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

The Queen has also insisted that Harry, Meghan and Archie would always be loved members of the family and and shared her sadness for the hardships the couple faced during their time as senior working royals.

The statement reads, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.