The surprising reason Camilla Duchess of Cornwall was sacked from her job

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cornwall was once sacked from her job for partying too hard the night before, a royal insider has claimed.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall was once sacked from a job in the ’60s after just a week, according to a royal expert.

It followed the Duchess arriving late after a long party the night before

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry is ‘heartbroken by the situation with his family’

In recent months we have been finding out a lot about the Duchess of Cornwall. From the adorable name Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis call her to the expert skill she used to thrive in royal family life.

Now, however, we’re learning the Duchess has a rebellious side.

In the Channel 5 documentary ‘Before they were Royals,’ it’s claimed that one of 18-year-old Camilla’s first jobs didn’t end well.

During the 1960s, Camilla was working in London after moving from her home in West Sussex. It’s reported she had several jobs from being a secretary to working odd jobs in the West End.

At 18, Camilla also had a brief job at a designing and decorating company called Colefax and Fowler. It is here that she was reportedly fired after just one week because she was late to work following a night of partying.

Penny Junor, a Royal Biographer, said in the documentary, “One morning she overslept after a very long party and I think she was probably rather hungover.”

Video of the Week

She continued, “And she arrived late, saying, ‘I’m terribly sorry.’ And the boss at Colefax and Fowler, who was a demon anyway, just absolutely tore her apart and sent her packing.”

It seems this was the end of her working career and soon she began her relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles and later Prince Charles.

Duchess Camilla is now a senior member of the royal family and a working royal, regularly appearing at public engagements and events.