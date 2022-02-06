We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has announced that Duchess Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen used her Platinum Jubilee to make the announcement in a heartfelt letter.

She thanked royal fans for their support over her 70-year reign and said it was her wish for Camilla to be afforded the same support as Queen Consort.

This royal news comes as the special sign the Queen could attend another royal wedding in the not-too-distant future was revealed.

Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends the throne, rather than Princess Consort.

Although Charles, the Prince of Wales, is presently heir to the throne, his wife Camilla was never going to be Queen when he becomes King. The Duchess of Cornwall was instead expected to take on the role of “Princess Consort”.

But now Her Majesty has announced that it is her wish for Camilla to become Queen Consort and therefore be known as Queen Camilla.

In a heartfelt letter marking the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the 95-year-old Monarch said, “This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Although technically Camilla should have always been Queen Consort when Charles succeeds his mother and becomes King, the couple had decided against that title and she was set to be known as Princess Consort. It was thought Kate Middleton would become Queen before Camilla.

This change was agreed at the time Charles and Camilla married in 2005 due to the controversial nature of their relationship following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

At statement released by Clarence House at the time said, “The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne. This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.”

Now a Clarence House spokesperson has said the couple are “touched and honoured” with the news.