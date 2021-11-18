We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton has hinted that she's gifting grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte and Louis this in the run-up to Christmas.

As a grandparent and owner of Party Pieces, Carole has been busy preparing for the run-up to Christmas with some amazing new gift ideas.

Carole Middleton has hinted that she’s gifting her grandchildren Prince George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, these royal advent calendars as she launches new stock to help families countdown to Christmas.

As families frantically search for chocolate advent calendars, or the healthier non-chocolate advent calendars and even the fun toy advent calendars, there is one businesswoman who might be able to help out – and it will be a really royal Christmas countdown.

As Carole Middleton, mother of Kate Middleton, who runs her successful online Party Pieces company has just launched a set of advent calendars fit for a prince or princess.

One of the advent calendars which will be loved by girls like Charlotte is the impressive ‘Nutcracker Theatre’ advent calendar £54.99, which is crafted from pretty pastel card and each day yields a puppet or prop from the much-loved story in order to use as part of the pop-up theatre.

Speaking about her new Nutcracker collection Carole said, ‘Christmas is all about tradition, and the Nutcracker tale is one that has been dear to me since childhood. The sheer magic of the story inspired our very own Metallic Nutcracker range from the Party Pieces Collection.

I wanted to add an elegant, modern edge to the spirit of Christmases past, and I hope you enjoy decorating your home with them as much as I will.’

Alternatively, for kids who are fans of huge fairytale palaces, there’s a beautifully-crafted Wooden LED House Advent Calendar (£49.99). that is designed in the shape of a large house with LED lights in the window.

Children will love lighting it up day-by-day, and it will add sparkle to your Christmascape, too.

It looks like there could be one suited to Prince George as a royal expert Duncan Larcombe once claimed that Prince George is “full of mischief” and enjoys the pranks he plays on his younger siblings. And the Merry Mischief advent calendar £34.99 sounds like the one for him.

The blue box with gold foiling contains 22 festive jigsaw puzzles as well as puzzle glue and ribbon so that you can craft your very own Christmas decorations.

The puzzles come in four festive shapes, making them the perfect addition to any Christmas tree and will help keep him out of any mischief.

And if that’s not enough, there’s even a fill your own treat advent calendar for the family pet £14.99.

The Cambridges are ‘besotted’ with their dogs, and it’s certainly expected to go down a real treat with them.

Carole recently revealed how she creates a “magical” Christmas at her family home with husband Michael.

She has revealed her favourite festive decorations – starting at a bargain £5. She said:,”If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you’ll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware.

“I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick out some party pieces which will help you make Christmas feel particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magical again!” she wrote as she posed next to some metallic balloons.