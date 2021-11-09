We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton introduced Prince George to Bear Grylls and he fed the future King an ANT

Carole Middleton introduced her grandson, Prince George, to Bear Grylls and he fed the future King an ANT.

The British adventurer rubbed shoulders with the young royal back in 2019.

Carole Middleton introduced Prince George to Bear Grylls and the future King passed his first bushtucker challenge by eating an ANT.

The youngster, who was just aged six at the time, attended his parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s, King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight and it was here that he met the winner of both sailing races and British Adventurer Bear Grylls thanks to his grandmother Carole.

Carole, is known to be a hands-on grandparent when it comes to raising the Cambridge kids.

But unlike most fans who get to say ‘Hi’ and have a photograph or an autograph from celebrities, Prince George had a rare experience that will live with him forever – Bear dared him to eat his first-ever ANT.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Bear recalled the moment he encouraged George, who was a big fan of his interactive Netflix series, to join him and tuck into the ‘natural’ treat.

As Bear and George began chatting, a stream of ants went across the youngster’s feet.

“I said to him: ‘Come on, we’ve got to eat one,” and he went, “Really?”

At the time, Prince George was missing his front baby teeth.

Bear continued, “It was a privilege to give the future king his first ant and his eyes lit up as they do with anyone who’s out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him, what a little hero.”

Later that day Bear had been presented with his trophy for winning the race by Prince George’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

After accepting the winning trophy as part of the team for wildlife conservation charity, Tusk, the adventurer said, “And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done you.”

But the unlikely action is not something everyone has done, and GMB host Susanna Reid asked Bear what Ants taste like, to which he replied, ‘A little zingy, but that’s a formic acid in the stomach and it’s all vitamin C, it’s OK.”

Prince George isn’t the only person Bear has gotten to eat Ants, he dared Kate Hudson to eat them during his Running Wild show, and here’s a clip below of them recalling that experience…

Though edible ants are safe to eat, there’s a small risk of infection if you consume whole ants infected with a specific parasite. Make sure to avoid consuming poisonous types, such as fire ants and jack jumper ants.

So just be careful before you go eating things in the garden!