Duchess Camilla has given well-wishers an update on Prince Phillip's condition.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke as she visited a vaccination centre in South London.

This royal news comes as there are reports of ‘prayers’ for Prince Philip as it’s claimed there’s been a mood change among the royal family at Buckingham Palace

Duchess Camilla has updated well-wishers on the condition of Prince Phillip as he remains in hospital for the 15th night.

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has “slightly improved” and that the royal family are keeping their fingers crossed.

Prince Philip is being treated in St. Bart’s hospital in London, after he was transferred there on Monday by ambulance from King Edward VII’s hospital so medics could treat his pre-existing heart condition as well as treat his ongiong infection.

Anne Sheehan, a volunteer at a vaccination centre in Croydon, south London asked the royal about the Duke’s condition, to which Camilla told her that the duke “hurts at moments” but did not give any further details.

Duchess Camilla’s update on Prince Philip comes 15 days after he was first admitted to hospital just over two weeks ago after feeling ‘unwell’.

He received his Covid-19 vaccination at home in the weeks prior to his hospital admission, along with his wife, Her Majesty the Queen.

Duchess Camilla’s update on Prince Philip comes after his son Prince Charles visited him in hospital on 20th February and stayed 30 minutes with his father due to “exceptional circumstances”, as England remains in national lockdown.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said after Philip was moved that the duke was comfortable, and added, ‘Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.’

After 15 nights in the hospital, it marks the duke’s longest ever stay.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where the couple have been spending this year’s coronavirus lockdown, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.